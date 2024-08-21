The convertible Lenovo Yoga 7i drops $370 in early Best Buy Labor Day sale

Best Buy's Tech Fest offers early Labor Day deals on select 2-in-1 laptops. It's a great time for students and budget-conscious shoppers to snag excellent end-of-summer discounts.

One of the best back-to-school deals drops the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i is on sale for just $679 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $1,049, that's a hefty $370 markdown — its biggest discount yet! Not only is this the lowest price ever for this convertible laptop, but it's also one of the best laptop deals of the season.

If you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for college or remote work, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is worth considering. In our Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 review, we found its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers impressive.

Our review unit was powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. During real-world usage tests, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. We expect the Lenovo Yoga 7i in this deal to pack more punch given its upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Expect seamless multitasking whether you're typing up a term paper, marking up documents, or casually gaming in the Cloud.

Boasting a flexible design, powerful hardware, and a fingerprint reader and IR camera for secure logins, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is perfect for students and work professionals.

Now on sale for just under $680, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a wise choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga 7i deal