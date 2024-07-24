Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop gets massive price cut for Best Buy's huge summer sale

The Great Summer Sale continues at Best Buy this week and features fantaastic deals on select 2-in-1 laptops. Just in time for back-to-school season.

One standout deal frops the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i to just $699. Traditionmally price at $1049, that's a hefty $350 markdown — its biggest discount yet! Not only is this the lowest price ever for this convertiable laptop, it's also one of the best lapop deals of the season.

If you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for college or remote work, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is worth considering. In our Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 review, we found its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers impressive.

Our review unit was configured with an Intelc Core Ultra 5 CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. During real-world testing, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. We expect the Lenovo Yoga 7i in this deal to pack more punch given its upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Expect seamless multitasking whether you're typiing up a term paper, marking up documents or casually gaming in the Cloud.

Boasting a flexible design, powerful hardware, and a fingerprint reader and IR camera for secure logins, the Lenovo Yoga 7i makes is perfect for students and work professionals..

Now just under $700, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a wise choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga 7i deal