Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop gets massive price cut for Best Buy's huge summer sale

The Great Summer Sale continues at Best Buy this week and features fantaastic deals on select 2-in-1 laptops. Just in time for back-to-school season.
One standout deal frops the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i to just $699. Traditionmally price at $1049, that's a hefty $350 markdown — its biggest discount yet! Not only is this the lowest price ever for this convertiable laptop, it's also one of the best lapop deals of the season.
If you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for college or remote work, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is worth considering. In our Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 review, we found its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers impressive.
Our review unit was configured with an Intelc Core Ultra 5 CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. During real-world testing, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. We expect the Lenovo Yoga 7i in this deal to pack more punch given its upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Expect seamless multitasking whether you're typiing up a term paper, marking up documents or casually gaming in the Cloud.
Boasting a flexible design, powerful hardware, and a fingerprint reader and IR camera for secure logins, the Lenovo Yoga 7i makes is perfect for students and work professionals..
Now just under $700, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a wise choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga 7i deal
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 2-in-1 Laptop
Was: $1,049
Now: $699 @ Best Buy
Overview: The latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for a limited time.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this particular Lenovo laptop.
Price comparison: Lenovo $699 via coupon, "BBYBOPUS"
Reviews consensus: We tested the Intel Core Ultra 5-powered Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 for our review. We liked its good battery life, roomy touchpad and loud top-firing speakers. Performance-wise, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks without slowing down, even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. The laptop in this deal houses a more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, so we expect it to be on par with multitasking.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for multitasking. Featuring Intel's latest Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and biometrics security, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is ideal for college students and work professionals alike.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a convertiable laptop or if want a laptop that handles graphics intensive tasks like AAA gaming at high refresh rates and video editing. Browse our best gaming laptops and best laptops recommendations for more options.
