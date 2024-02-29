The latest 12.9 inch iPad Pro lands on lowest price ever, save $100
The 12.9 inch iPad Pro is $100 off as Apple March Event buzz ramps up. If you want the best tablet to replace your laptop, this deal is for you. Right now, you can get the 512GB model 12.9 inch iPad Pro for $1,299. That's $100 in savings and the lowest ever price for this iPad Pro which typically costs $1,399. I track deals all-year-round and this is one of the best iPad deals I've seen in a while.
Super-charged with Apple's M2 chip, the iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately). Now $100 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a solid buy if you're looking for a premium productivity tablet that does double duty.
Today's best 12.9 inch iPad Pro deal
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro M2
Was:
$1,399
Now: $1,299 @ B&H
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $100 on the 6th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 at B&H.
Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, 512GB of storage, Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil 2 support
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Amazon $1,385 | Best Buy $1,399
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro
Reviews: In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we praise its incredible display, strong performance and impressive speakers. We also liked its killer cameras and decent battery life. The iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
