The latest 12.9 inch iPad Pro lands on lowest price ever, save $100

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro M2

Was: $1,399

Now: $1,299 @ B&H

Overview:

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 6th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 at B&H.

Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, 512GB of storage, Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil 2 support

Release date: October 2022

Price check: Amazon $1,385 | Best Buy $1,399

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro

Reviews: In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we praise its incredible display, strong performance and impressive speakers. We also liked its killer cameras and decent battery life. The iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½

Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.