The M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD hits its lowest price yet — save $210 on our favorite Apple laptop

Save $210 on the Apple M4 MacBook Pro, a 5-star rated Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop.
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB of SSD storage just hit a new record low price. If you work with large files and are prone to maxing out your storage, here's a laptop deal worth your attention.
Amazon recently slashed the price of the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD to $1,589. Under normal circumstances, it would set you back $1,800, so that's $210 below retail.
I've been tracking the 1TB model M4 MacBook Pro's price fluctuations since it launched in November 2024. This marks a new all-time price low for this high storage capacity Apple laptop. Out of all the laptop savings I've shared this year, this is one of the best MacBook deals yet.
By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $110. As a cheaper alternative, Amazon offers the M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for $1,399 ($200 off).
Successor to the M3 MacBook Pro, the M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced Apple laptop yet. Featuring the brand's latest 10-core processor, a 16-core neural engine, and 10-core graphics, it's the best laptop for power users and creators.
Out of all the laptops we tested last year, the M4 MacBook Pro came out on top. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, our expert said, "This is the MacBook Pro I've been waiting for" and gave it a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating for outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life in a laptop.
During real-world tests, the M4 MacBook Pro showed no signs of stuttering or slowing down no matter what we hit it with. Even with dozens of Chrome tabs open while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background, it stood on business.
Our tester then launched Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro to test its prowess and here's what happened. The M4 MacBook Pro quickly and seamlessly executed numerous media file edits and exports.
At $210 off, the 1TB M4 MacBook Pro is at its best price yet. It's a solid everyday companion for STEM students, creative pros, traveling professionals, and power users.
The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning M4 MacBook Pro gets a $210 price slash.
Features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, Apple Intelligence, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy: $1,699 | B&H $1,599 | Apple $1,799
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is the 1TB M4 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever.
Cheaper alternative: M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 512GB SSD for $1,399 ($200 off).
Reviews: In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Just about the only gripe we have with Apple design engineers is the laptop's awkward vent placement.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks, including AI chores, video editing, and gaming --all while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, managing emails and social media, or streaming content. See our recommended best laptops of 2024 buying guide for more options.
