Apple's excellent M4 MacBook Pro hits all-time low price at Amazon, Best Buy

Apple's near-perfect M4 MacBook Pro is now at its lowest price ever.

Today's best M4 MacBook Pro deal

The Apple M4 MacBook Pro notebook received our Editor's Choice Award when it launched in late 2024. Out of the 100+ laptops our experts reviewed last year, the near-perfect M4 MacBook Pro came out on top.

Right now, the M4 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399 at Amazon. Typically priced at $1,599, that's $200 off and the M4 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever and since the holidays. As a deals expert, I keep a watchful eye on laptop prices like a Peregrine Falcon and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen all month.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy offers it for the same price in a limited-time deal through Wednesday, January 29.

Featuring Apple Intelligence (AI), the M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced laptop from Apple yet. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we rated it a rare 5 out of 5-stars for its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life.

In one test, we fired up dozens of Chrome tabs while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background. The M4 MacBook Pro showed no signs of stutter or slow down.

We then launched Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro to push the software's limits even further. The M4 MacBook Pro quickly and seamlessly handled numerous media file edits and exports.

Now $200 off, the M4 MacBook Pro is at its best price yet. If you're a student, creative pro or power user in need of a new laptop, the MacBook Pro should be your next daily driver. Especially now at this tempting price.

