Apple's excellent M4 MacBook Pro hits all-time low price at Amazon, Best Buy
The Apple M4 MacBook Pro notebook received our Editor's Choice Award when it launched in late 2024. Out of the 100+ laptops our experts reviewed last year, the near-perfect M4 MacBook Pro came out on top.
Right now, the M4 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399 at Amazon. Typically priced at $1,599, that's $200 off and the M4 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever and since the holidays. As a deals expert, I keep a watchful eye on laptop prices like a Peregrine Falcon and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen all month.
Not to be outdone, Best Buy offers it for the same price in a limited-time deal through Wednesday, January 29.
Featuring Apple Intelligence (AI), the M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced laptop from Apple yet. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we rated it a rare 5 out of 5-stars for its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life.
In one test, we fired up dozens of Chrome tabs while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background. The M4 MacBook Pro showed no signs of stutter or slow down.
We then launched Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro to push the software's limits even further. The M4 MacBook Pro quickly and seamlessly handled numerous media file edits and exports.
Now $200 off, the M4 MacBook Pro is at its best price yet. If you're a student, creative pro or power user in need of a new laptop, the MacBook Pro should be your next daily driver. Especially now at this tempting price.
At Amazon, you can save $200 on the base model M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy: $1,399 | B&H $1,449 | Apple $1,599
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is the M4 MacBook Pro lowest price ever.
Reviews: In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Just about the only gripe we have with Apple design engineers is the laptop's awkward vent placement.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks, including AI chores, video editing, and gaming --all while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, managing emails and social media, or streaming content. See our recommended best laptops of 2024 buying guide for more options.
