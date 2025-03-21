Amazon Big Spring Sale preview knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend

Spring savings on Apple's excellent MacBooks are ripe for the picking. Ahead of this year's Amazon Big Spring Sale kickoff on March 25, MacBook prices start from $699.

With the new season upon us, chances are the new M4 MacBook Air is high on your spring tech refresh list. If so, it's not too early to save thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals preview.

Browse: Early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

At this very instant, you can get the M4 MacBook Air with 3 years of Apple Care Plus for $1,148 ($50 off). This is the lowest price for the just-released MacBook Air bundle and one of the top deals on Amazon today.

Without Apple Care Plus the M4 MacBook Air costs $949 ($50 off). Given that last year's M3 MacBook Air fetched $1,099 at launch, this is an excellent value for the price.

In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it 5 out of 5 stars.

Simply put, the M4 MacBook Air is as close to perfect as a laptop can get.

The cheapest MacBook on Amazon outside of a refurb is the M2 MacBook Air for $699 ($300 off). Launched in 2022, the M2 MacBook Air remains a powerhouse laptop in 2025. It too earned our Editor's Choice for its elegant design, fantastic performance, and bright, 14-hour battery life.

And that's just a preview of Amazon's early discounts and spring clearance deals on MacBooks. See more of my favorite discounts below.

Amazon Big Spring Sale MacBook deals preview

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $949 at Amazon Amazon takes $50 off the M4 MacBook Air 13 at checkout via coupon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,199 now $1,149 at Amazon Save $50 on the new M4 MacBook Air 15 at Amazon. That's $150 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. We reviewed the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air and it's as close to perfect as a laptop can get. We only wish it had more pots. From its excellent performance to its bright Liquid Retina display and cheaper price, the MacBook Air is the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2025. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $999 now $699 at Amazon Save $300 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage via Amazon's on-page coupon. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,395 at Amazon Amazon takes $205 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage