Amazon Big Spring Sale preview knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend
You can save up to $450 on a new MacBook during Amazon's spring sale.
Spring savings on Apple's excellent MacBooks are ripe for the picking. Ahead of this year's Amazon Big Spring Sale kickoff on March 25, MacBook prices start from $699.
With the new season upon us, chances are the new M4 MacBook Air is high on your spring tech refresh list. If so, it's not too early to save thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals preview.
At this very instant, you can get the M4 MacBook Air with 3 years of Apple Care Plus for $1,148 ($50 off). This is the lowest price for the just-released MacBook Air bundle and one of the top deals on Amazon today.
Without Apple Care Plus the M4 MacBook Air costs $949 ($50 off). Given that last year's M3 MacBook Air fetched $1,099 at launch, this is an excellent value for the price.
In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it 5 out of 5 stars.
Simply put, the M4 MacBook Air is as close to perfect as a laptop can get.
The cheapest MacBook on Amazon outside of a refurb is the M2 MacBook Air for $699 ($300 off). Launched in 2022, the M2 MacBook Air remains a powerhouse laptop in 2025. It too earned our Editor's Choice for its elegant design, fantastic performance, and bright, 14-hour battery life.
And that's just a preview of Amazon's early discounts and spring clearance deals on MacBooks. See more of my favorite discounts below.
Amazon takes $50 off the M4 MacBook Air 13 at checkout via coupon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Save $50 on the new M4 MacBook Air 15 at Amazon. That's $150 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. We reviewed the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air and it's as close to perfect as a laptop can get. We only wish it had more pots. From its excellent performance to its bright Liquid Retina display and cheaper price, the MacBook Air is the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2025.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS
Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Air 15 with 3 years of Apple Care Plus. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
This MacBook deal knocks $300 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SDD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $300 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage via Amazon's on-page coupon. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS
Amazon takes $205 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Save $450 on the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
