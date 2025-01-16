Score! The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4090 gaming laptop just dropped $850
Don't wait for RTX 5090, save $850 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4090 gaming laptop now
Gamers, video editors, graphics designers and STEM majors, listen up! Now that RTX 50 Series laptops are set to release this spring, prices are plummeting on last year's RTX 40 GPU models.
B&H for instance is now slashing significant amounts of dollars off select RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 gaming laptops.
One of the best deals from the sale drops the Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4090 GPU to $2,449. Typically, you'd expect to spend $3,299 for this high-end gaming rig, so that's a staggering $850 in savings.
By comparison, it's $666 cheaper than Lenovo's current direct price for this same configuration. It's the lowest price I could find for this 9th generation Legion Pro 7i and one of the most epic gaming laptop deals I've seen this month.
If that's still too rich for your blood, you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4080 GPU for $1,999 ($800 off).
In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 review, we called it a large and in charge gaming machine for a reason. It has everything you could ever want in a high-performance PC. From its powerful performance, to its stunning vibrant display, smooth graphics and loud built-in speakers, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is a force to be reckoned with.
While we wished it had better battery life, it's a beastly machine for playing AAA games at high refresh rates and breezing through graphics intensive creative tasks. For that we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award.
If you prioritize performance and prefer to save big now than wait to spend more on an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 gaming laptop, at $850 off, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is the sensible choice.
Today's best Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4090 deal
Overview:
Save $850 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4090 gaming laptop.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11
Launch date: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.
Price check: Lenovo $3,115 (via customization)
Reviews: The 9th generation Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Outside of gaming, this laptop's processor and graphics card combo is ideal for video editing, photo editing, 3D rendering with CAD, and other graphics demanding tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: If you want a high-performance laptop for gaming, video editing, 3D rendering and similar graphics demanding tasks, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is the computer you want.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content. For general use, consider the MacBook Air M2, Acer Swift 14 or Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.