Score! The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4090 gaming laptop just dropped $850

Gamers, video editors, graphics designers and STEM majors, listen up! Now that RTX 50 Series laptops are set to release this spring, prices are plummeting on last year's RTX 40 GPU models.

B&H for instance is now slashing significant amounts of dollars off select RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 gaming laptops.

One of the best deals from the sale drops the Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4090 GPU to $2,449. Typically, you'd expect to spend $3,299 for this high-end gaming rig, so that's a staggering $850 in savings.

By comparison, it's $666 cheaper than Lenovo's current direct price for this same configuration. It's the lowest price I could find for this 9th generation Legion Pro 7i and one of the most epic gaming laptop deals I've seen this month.

If that's still too rich for your blood, you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4080 GPU for $1,999 ($800 off).

In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 review, we called it a large and in charge gaming machine for a reason. It has everything you could ever want in a high-performance PC. From its powerful performance, to its stunning vibrant display, smooth graphics and loud built-in speakers, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is a force to be reckoned with.

While we wished it had better battery life, it's a beastly machine for playing AAA games at high refresh rates and breezing through graphics intensive creative tasks. For that we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award.

If you prioritize performance and prefer to save big now than wait to spend more on an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 gaming laptop, at $850 off, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is the sensible choice.

