Amazon's Big Spring Sale returns March 25 — shop 40+ early deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, and more

Amazon Big Spring Sale returns on March 25 with weeklong discounts on our favorite tech.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale returns March 25 and runs through March 31. Based on my experience covering last year's sale, Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals are not just about clothes, outdoor furniture, and grills.

Just in time for you to refresh your tech, Amazon's Big Spring Sale also slashes prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming, and more.

Preview: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025

We're just days away from this season’s Amazon Big Spring Sale kickoff and I've already found some stellar discounts on must-have tech. That said, you can jump-start your savings with Amazon Big Spring Sale deals with early deals this week.

Right now, you can save up to 50% on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices including tablets for the whole family. Right now, you can refresh your tech with a new Fire HD 10 for $95 ($45 off) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $139 ($50 off), or the Fire 7 Kids tablet for just $69 ($40 off). These are just a few early discounts available today.

We're sharing only the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on tech and gaming worth your while.

Shop today's Amazon Big Spring Sale preview deals below.

Laptops

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $949 at Amazon Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership

Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 RTX 4070 : was $1,499 now $1,279 at Amazon Save $220 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics. Launched in 2024, it's one of Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice Award-winning machines. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review , we rated this laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars for its impressive general performance, powerful RTX 40-series graphics, and satisfyingly clicky keyboard. Although we wish it offered better battery life, the Legion 5i Gen 9 is the Editor's Choice 16-inch gaming laptop. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Amazon One of the best gaming laptop deals from Amazon is $200 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 GPU graphics. In our review of the big-screen Asus ROG Strix G17, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid gaming and productivity performance. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, the ROG Strix G16 is a wise choice if you want high-tier performance for less. Features: 16-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440 ) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

PC Accessories

Asus ZenScreen 15.6" Portable Monitor: was $209 now $167 at Amazon Save $42 on theAsus ZenScreen MB16ACV portable monitor. Ultra-slim and thin, this 15 6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare second display for your laptop helps you get things done from anywhere. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare display, bult-in kickstand, Asus Eye Care low blue light technology, works with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type A port.

Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (2TB): was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save $100 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.

Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive (256GB): was $35 now $27 at Amazon Save $8 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Tablets

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Amazon Save $80 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is $100 off among today's best tablet deals at Amazon. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet, simplifying and enhancing everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $499

Amazon Fire 7: was $60 now $45 at Amazon Save $15 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $95 at Amazon Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera. Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $185 at Amazon Save $44 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and note-taking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $219 at Amazon Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Smartwatches

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch: was $649 now $549 at Amazon Save $100 on the Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch. Dsigned to improve your game, it's preloaded with over 43,000 full-color CourseView maps of golf courses from around the world. Features: 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display, 43,000+ preloaded golf courses, enhanced virtual cadde, yardage adjusted for elevation, built-in sports app for strength training, yoga, running, swimming, and more.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10 with this Amazon Big Spring Sale deals preview. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $289 at Amazon If you'd rather save a bit more cash and don't need the data package, you can pick up the WiFi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $299 at Amazon — $50 off the MSRP. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0,

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon For a limited time, save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 upgrades from the 1st gen Pixel Watch with all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Phones

Motorola razr+ (2024): was $999 now $649 at Amazon Save $350 on the unlocked Motorola razr+ for activation with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. From Motorola: Introducing Motorola razr+, powered by moto AI, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Capture next-level photos and videos. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP, Android 14

Moto G Play : was $149 now $109 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $40 on the already modestly priced unlocked Motorola Moto G Play. With a durable Sapphire Blue exterior and 4G support, it's the perfect starter device for kids or anyone looking for a cheap unlocked phone. Features: 6.9-inch (1600 x 720) 90Hz LCD, 8MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, up to 4G connectivity, headphone jack, USB-C connection, expandable storage, fingerprint reader and facial recognition.

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $149 at Amazon For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Beats Studio Buds are $50 off right now on Amazon. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation, IPX4-rated water resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $169 at Amazon Save $30 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. While we didn't test them, Beats Fit Pro has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners like the buds' comfortable fit, great sound, and stylish design. Others say the Beats Fit Pro stays put during yoga and running. Features: Active noise canceling, spatial audio, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Find My app support

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable and functional and deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex-arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings. In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring high-quality sound, good battery life, and a luxurious design, the Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's choice earbuds. Features: Open-ear design, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in mic, on-ear controls, water resistance, up to 7.5 hours of battery life (rated)

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 : was $229 now $179 at Amazon Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. It brings enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (AMC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra are among the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are praised by sister site Tom's Guide for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life