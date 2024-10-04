15 early Amazon October Prime Day deals on Apple products I would grab right now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days or October Prime Day as we like to call it runs from Oct.8-9 this year. However, guess what my fellow bargain hunters? In true Amazon fashion, early October Prime Day deals on Apple products are available now.

That's right. I found 15 early October Prime Day deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and AirTags. If you prefer to shop online and pick up your order at the store, Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart offer October Prime Day alternative deals on Apple gadgets.

This is my sixth year covering seasonal sales and I find that early holiday Apple deals from retailers often beat Apple's Education Store discounts. So if you've had your eye on a particular Apple laptop, tablet, or smartwatch, this month's Black Friday in October sales offer many ways to save. And Amazon's fall savings event is one of them.

Best of all, you don't have to wait. Here are 15 early Amazon October Prime Day deals on Apple products to shop now.

Apple M2 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $849 at Amazon US Save $150 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air which is still one of the best laptops around. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple iPad Air 6 : was $599 now $549 at Amazon US Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple iPad Pro M4use: was $1,299 now $1,199 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon offers a $101 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Apple iPad 9: was $479 now $379 at Amazon US Save $105 on the 9th generation iPad 9. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at walmart.com The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $67 at Amazon US Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon US Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at a stellar price. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness. Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, tracks Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 at Amazon US Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple AirPods 3: was $169 now $129 at Amazon US Save $30 on the Apple 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant, with spatial audio providing 3D sound. You get up to 6 hours of playtime and 30 hours on a full charge with the MagSafe charging case.