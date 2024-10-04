15 early Amazon October Prime Day deals on Apple products I would grab right now
Early October Prime Day deals on Apple products are afoot
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days or October Prime Day as we like to call it runs from Oct.8-9 this year. However, guess what my fellow bargain hunters? In true Amazon fashion, early October Prime Day deals on Apple products are available now.
That's right. I found 15 early October Prime Day deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and AirTags. If you prefer to shop online and pick up your order at the store, Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart offer October Prime Day alternative deals on Apple gadgets.
This is my sixth year covering seasonal sales and I find that early holiday Apple deals from retailers often beat Apple's Education Store discounts. So if you've had your eye on a particular Apple laptop, tablet, or smartwatch, this month's Black Friday in October sales offer many ways to save. And Amazon's fall savings event is one of them.
Best of all, you don't have to wait. Here are 15 early Amazon October Prime Day deals on Apple products to shop now.
- Apple MacBook Air 13 M3: was $1,099 now $999
- Apple MacBook Pro 14 M3: was $1,599 now $1,399
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 M3: was $1,699 now $1,549
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max: was $3,499 now $2,999
- Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $349
- Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $549
- Apple iPad Mini: was $499 now $379
- Apple iPad Pro M4: was $1,299 now $1,198
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $0.01
- Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189
- Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119
- Apple AirPods 3: was $169 now $129
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199
- Apple AirTags (4-Pack): was $99 now $79
Save $150 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air which is still one of the best laptops around. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
Amazon takes $100 off the MacBook Air M3 in this limited-time deal. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Lowest price! For a limited time, save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
One of the best October Prime Day MacBook deals knocks $500 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max. In our Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Lowest price! Amazon offers a $101 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Save $105 on the 9th generation iPad 9. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.
Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at a stellar price. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness.
Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, tracks Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.
Save $30 on the Apple 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant, with spatial audio providing 3D sound. You get up to 6 hours of playtime and 30 hours on a full charge with the MagSafe charging case.
Now $60 off, the latest AirPods Pro 2 ships with a USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant for worry-free everyday use.
Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Save $25 on this 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to ensure your items never get lost
