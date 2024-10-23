Laptop Mag's favorite handheld gaming PC is $110 off in this early Black Friday sale exclusive
You can save $110 on our favorite handheld gaming PC before Black Friday
QVC Black Friday deals start now with early holiday discounts for new and existing customers. Act fast and treat yourself or that special someone to our favorite gaming handheld PC for less.
First-time QVC shoppers can get the Asus ROG Ally for $389 with coupon, "WELCOM20". Typically $499, that's $110 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for the ROG Ally handheld. It's also $10 cheaper than Best Buy's current ROG Ally deal for Plus members.
To further sweeten the deal, QVC is throwing in a free ROG Ally travel case (valued at $30), so you're saving a total of $140 with this deal.
Existing QVC customers can save $15 via coupon, "GIFT15" at checkout to drop the ROG Ally's price to $395 ($104 off). If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, Nov. 29, this is one of the best gaming deals you can get now.
As detailed in our Asus ROG Ally review, this nifty handheld delivers smooth gaming performance and packs a bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen.
Given that the ROG Ally is a pocket Windows 11-powered computer, we ran it through Geekbench 5.5 synthetic overall performance tests. In our lab, it notched a score of 10,614 which is on par with the entry-level gaming average.
Now $110 off, the Asus ROG Ally makes a great gift for gamers. This portable console is the perfect companion for gaming around the house, daily commutes, long flights, and road trips.
Today's Best Asus ROG Ally deal
New QVC shoppers save $110 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus ROG Ally via coupon, "WELCOM20". Existing QVC customers can apply coupon, "GIFT15" at checkout to drop the ROG Ally's price to $395 ($104 off). QVC is also throwing in a free ROG Ally case (valued at $30) with this exclusive deal.
Features: 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen Z1 6-core processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB of storage, Dolby Atmos support, 1 x USB-C port, Windows 11
Release Date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the gaming handheld since its release.
Price check: Best Buy $399 w/ Plus | Asus $499
Reviews consensus: In our Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen, and lightweight, comfortable design. The Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a handheld device to play PC games on the go.
Don't buy it if: You prefer big-screen gaming on a laptop, desktop PC, or gaming console.
