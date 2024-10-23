Laptop Mag's favorite handheld gaming PC is $110 off in this early Black Friday sale exclusive

Early Asus ROG Ally Black Friday deals are up for grabs now.

QVC Black Friday deals start now with early holiday discounts for new and existing customers. Act fast and treat yourself or that special someone to our favorite gaming handheld PC for less.

First-time QVC shoppers can get the Asus ROG Ally for $389 with coupon, "WELCOM20". Typically $499, that's $110 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for the ROG Ally handheld. It's also $10 cheaper than Best Buy's current ROG Ally deal for Plus members.

To further sweeten the deal, QVC is throwing in a free ROG Ally travel case (valued at $30), so you're saving a total of $140 with this deal.

Existing QVC customers can save $15 via coupon, "GIFT15" at checkout to drop the ROG Ally's price to $395 ($104 off). If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, Nov. 29, this is one of the best gaming deals you can get now.

As detailed in our Asus ROG Ally review, this nifty handheld delivers smooth gaming performance and packs a bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen.

Given that the ROG Ally is a pocket Windows 11-powered computer, we ran it through Geekbench 5.5 synthetic overall performance tests. In our lab, it notched a score of 10,614 which is on par with the entry-level gaming average.

Now $110 off, the Asus ROG Ally makes a great gift for gamers. This portable console is the perfect companion for gaming around the house, daily commutes, long flights, and road trips.

Today's Best Asus ROG Ally deal

