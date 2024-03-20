Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sees rare price drop in Amazon spring sale exclusive

The first Kindle Paperwhite Signature deal of the year is here for Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From now through March 25, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $159 with Amazon. It usually costs $189, so that's $30 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this Kindle since the holidays.

One of the best eReader tablets to buy, Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite supports wireless charging and is available in three colors — agave green, denim blue, and black for minimalists.

Today's best Kindle Paperwhite Signature deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB095J3TKSP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $189 $159 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with Prime. It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 32 GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30).

In our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen review , we praise its sleek design as well as its solid display and backlighting. Its intuitive software and long battery life were also impressive. We gave the Kindle Paperwhite an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world use, the Kindle Paperwhite's Page Turn Animation felt natural when flipping through a book. You can also bookmark, flip through the content and search for words. The eReader's built-in dictionary lets you find the definition by simply long pressing on a word. Over traditional books, the Kindle Paperwhite offers tons of useful on screen text customization options.

If you want to simplify your reading experience, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a wise investment.