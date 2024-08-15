Hurry! Gunnar eyewear sale slashes select computer and gaming glasses to just $20

Gunnar eyewear is having a huge sale on computer and gaming glasses for a limited time. Prices start at just $20. It's one of the best back-to-school sales I've seen this month.

I know you're probably thinking that seems too good to be true, however, the eyes don't lie. Swing over to Gunnar.com right now and you'll see select eyewear that normally fetch $80-$100, now selling for as little as $20.

For example, Gunnar Attaché Reading Glasses are down to just $20 ($60 off). This was the first series of Gunnars I've ever owned and they've served me well for 6 years. They exude sophistication — marrying a modern aesthetic to a classic round design. Made of lightweight nylon and featuring a spring hinge, the Attaché Reading Glasses offer lasting comfort, a great fit, and help ease eyestrain

This is just one of the best deals from the sale. Browse Gunnar's entire sale and see my favorite styles and discounts below.

Gunnar eyewear sale deals

Call of Duty Covert Edition: $99 $40 @ Gunnar

Lowest price! Gunnar knocks $59 off the Call of Duty Covert Edition gaming glasses. One of the best gaming glasses for Call of Duty enthusiasts, they recruit gamers on a mission to protect their eyes. This style features an aluminum-magnesium forged frame, discreet spring hinges, and adjustable nose pads. Features: Quality combination metal frame material, flexible spring hinges, Gunnar patented lens technology, blocks blue light, blocks 100% UV light, dual-sided anti-reflective lens coating Price comparison: Amazon $63

Gunnar Enigma Black Panther Edition: $80 $20 Gunnar

Lowest price! Save a staggering $60 on Gunnar Enigma Gaming Glasses. They feature a black and purple frame design, graphic print, and a Black Panther logo on the temple inspired by Marvel's Black Panther movie franchise. The words, I Choose Loyalty are etched on the frame arm. Wakana Forever! These stylish gaming glasses call you to challenge your inner and feature Gunnar's patented lens technology to block harmful blue light and 100% UV light. Features: Durable nylon frame, multi-barrel hinges, Gunnar patented lens technology, blocks blue light, blocks 100% UV light, dual-sided anti-reflective lens coating Price check: Amazon $77

Gunnar Apex Computer Glasses: $85 $40 @ Gunnar

Gunnar knocks $45 off the Gunnar Apex Computer Glasses. These new fashion-forward Apex fashionable computer glasses are specially designed for digital screen users who want to look stylish. Apex computer glasses feature a durable stainless steel frame material and marble-accented acetate temple tips. Gunnar’s patented lens technology helps reduce eye strain and block blue light. Look sharp while keeping your vision sharper for less. Features: Slim rounder stainless steel frame, accented cat eye design, stylish acetate temples, Amber tint blocks 65% blue light, anti-glare, smudge-resistant coatings.

Gunnar Loki Asgard Edition: $99 $30 @ Gunnar

Yet another shocking discount knocks a whopping $60 off the Gunnar Loki Asgard Edition gaming glasses. If these glasses don't inspire you to summon your inner trickster, I don't know what will. Featuring precision-engineered polymer material, rune-engraved gold temples, premium barrel hinges, and Gunnar's advanced lens technology, Loki Asgard Edition glasses are suitable for gamers, students, and professionals. Features: Precision-engineered polymer material, sturdy multi-barrel hinges, Gunnar patented lens technology, anti-reflective, smudge resistant, blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV light