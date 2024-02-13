Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 gets rare price cut in early Best Buy Presidents Day deal
Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 9 while you still can
Best Buy's President Day sale is in full swing with monumental discounts on wearable tech. Whether you're treating yourself to a smartwatch last minute Valentine's Day gift shopping here's a deal you might like.
For today only, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 for $309. That's $90 less than its normal retail price of $399 and its biggest discount yet! Not only is this the lowest price we've ever seen for this series 9 Apple Watch, it's also one of the best early Presidents Day deals I've seen so far.
This epic Apple Watch deal ends Feb. 14 at 12:59 a.m. ET, so act fast!
Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deal
Apple Watch Series 9
Was
$399
Now: $309 @ Best Buy
Overview: Lowest price! Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 9
Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters.
Product launched: Sep. 2023
Price history: This is the Apple Watch Series 9's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Amazon $329
Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's the most advanced GPS smartwatch from Apple yet.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a wearable device to complement your iPhone.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. The Apple Watch Ultra would be a better buy for these activities.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott