HP Spectre x360 with 13th Gen Intel CPU sees massive $500 price drop

The latest HP Spectre x360 14 convertible laptop packs 13th Gen Intel power and fast SSD performance. Today, this powerful 2-in-1 laptop is heavily discounted among Best Buy's top deals (opens in new tab).

For a limited time, you can get the 13th Gen Intel HP Spectre x360 i7 for $999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's a staggering $500 in savings — it normally costs $1,499. This is the lowest price we've seen for this 2023 release HP laptop. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've tracked since the start of the year.

HP Spectre x360 deal

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop (14-ef2013dx). Featruing a 360-degree hinge design, the lastest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, it houses a 512GB SSD.

The 2023 HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. This laptop on sale packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen with optional stylus support for marking up documents, jotting down notes or sketching. Entertainment comes to life thanks to HP Quad Speakers tuned by the experts Bang & Olufsen.

Powering the laptop is the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is 512GB SSD of ample PCIe NVMe storage which is up to 12.8x faster than a SATA SSD. This translates into faster boot times, file transfers and downloads.

Although we didn't test this new release, its predecessor earned our coveted Editor's Choice Award. In our 2022 HP Spectre x360 14 review (opens in new tab), we praise its marvelous touch screen, excellent performance and solid battery life. The laptop's elegant, sturdy design was also among the things we liked about it. Following a series of real-world and performance testing, we gave the HP Spectre x360 a 4 out of 5-star rating. Expect the new HP Spectre x360 14 to be on par if not surpass its previous-gen sibling, given its CPU and SSD performance enhancements.

At 3.0 pounds and 11.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches, the HP Spectre 14 is right in line with competing 2-in-1 laptops. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 (3.1 pounds, 12.5 x 9.1 x 0.6 inches) and Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip OLED (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.74 inches).

Port-wise the HP Spectre x360 14 supplies you with the basics. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 1 x USB 3.2 Type A port. If you need more ports for your connectivity needs, we recommend investing in USB-Type C hub.

Now $500 below list, the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 is an exceptional value for the price.