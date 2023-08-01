Save up to $160 on wireless HP printers in Best Buy's back to school sale

Select top-rated HP printers are up to $160 off today in Best Buy's back to school sale. Whether you're starting a new semester soon or just in need of a home printer, it's an opportune time to save. Prices start at $59 for the HP Deskjet 2755e All-in-One Printer which knocks $25 off and throws in 3 months of HP Instant Ink for free.

One standout deal offers the excellent HP Envy Inspire 7955e for $179. Typically, it retails for $219, so that's $40 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this printer and one of the best back to school deals you can get.

The HP Envy Inspire 7955e is one of the best printers around. In our HP Envy Inspire 7955e review, we lived the printer's crisp, vivid photos and user-friendly 2.7-inch color touchscreen. We also like the dedicated HP Smart app for easy set up and wireless printing. These attributes along with HP's free ink replacement offer earned the Envy Inspire 7955e all-in-one printer a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

This HP printer deal bundles 3 free months of HP Instant Ink via HP+. This optional HP printer ink delivery service is convenient and cost effective. While most subscriptions deliver ink monthly, HP Instant Ink automatically replenishes your supply only when you run low.

If you're racking up on back to school essentials, a home printer is a must. Shop Best Buy's entire back to school sale and see our favorite HP printer deals below.

HP printer deals

HP Envy 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $129 $79 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the HP Envy 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer at Best Buy. This printer features automatic 2-sided printing and makes it easy to print, scan and copy creative projects, photos and homework. And what's more, it includes 3 months of HP Instant Ink for free with HP+ activation. My Best Buy Plus or Total members save an extra $10 on the HP Envy 6065e which drops it to $69 ($60 off).

HP OfficeJet Pro 8034e All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $259 $159 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the HP OfficeJet Pro 8034e All-in-One Inkjet Printer. Plus, get 12 months of Instant Ink with optional HP+ upgrade during setup. This all-in-one printer does it all. Print, copy, scan, and print 2-sided documents. It's also equipped with an auto document feeder and supports mobile/wireless printing.

HP Smart Tank 5101 All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $249 $189 @ Best Buy

The HP Smart Tank 5101 is a smart, connected and refillable super-tank printer that makes printing seamless for the whole family with its cartridge-free, high capacity and wireless connectivity. Create everyday color documents at a low cost with up to 2 years of Original HP Ink included in the box. Print, copy and scan, plus borderless, mobile and wireless capabilities. Print up to 12 pages per minute black and 5 pages per minute color.

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $345 $235 @ Best Buy

The HP Smart Tank 6001 Smart Tank printer makes printing seamless from start to finish for the whole family with a cartridge-free, high-capacity refillable ink tank and wireless connectivity. Create outstanding-quality color documents at a low cost with up to two years of Original HP Ink included in the box. Fast printing with up to 12ppm Black and 7ppm Color, plus automatic two-sided printing. Get up to 8,000 color or 6,000 black pages of Original HP Ink included in the box.

HP Smart Tank 7602 All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $449 $339 @ HP

Save $110 on the HP Smart Tank 7602, our favorite all-in-one inkjet printer. It's easy to set up, produces high and features user-friendly apps. Thanks to this printer's high volume print capabilities, it's a money saver and great addition to any home or office.