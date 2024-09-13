Best Buy 3-Day sale ends Sunday, here are 15 deals I would grab this weekend

Best Buy's 3-Day sale features the best end-of-summer discounts on our favorite mobile tech and gaming must-haves. From now through Sunday, Sept.15, shop generous deals on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, audio devices, and more.

Football season is in full swing and the new season is approaching which means a new lineup of TV shows are on the horizon. Best Buy's sale arrives just in time for you to pick up a new TV for watching sports and binging the next season of your favorite series.

If you're a student looking for back-to-school deals or a budget-conscious consumer, you'll want to see what Best Buy's huge weekend sale has to offer.

For a limited time, save up to $900 on select laptops for school, remote work, creating, and gaming. Standout deals are the convertible Lenovo Yoga 7i for $629 ($270 off), gamer-centric Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 for $2,799 ($500 off), and for creatives, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED for $799 ($500 off). The LG gram 17 gets the biggest price slash of $900 which drops it to $1,199

Best Buy's Apple tablet deals continue to impress with 2TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for $1,399 ($1,000 off). If you want to pick up Apple's latest tablet, consider the iPad Pro M4 for $1,099 ($100 off). If you don't mind sacrificing half the storage, for the same price you're getting the most recent M4 chip, an OLED display, and Apple Intelligence support.

And that's just the appetizer before the main course. Browse Best Buy's huge weekend sale and my favorite discounts below.

Best Buy's 3-sale ends Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11: 59 p.m. ET.

Best Buy weekend sale deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $499 $279 @ Best Buy

At $220 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is $50 cheaper than it was last week and one of the best budget laptops to buy. Although we didn't test it, IdeaPad 1i reviews from verified Best Buy customers rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Happy owners say it's a great value for the price and offers speed, portability, and reliability. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is streamlined for security and performance. Features: 14-inch (1920 x1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home is S mode.

Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-Day sale takes $450 off the Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Samsung. In our lab's Geekbench overall performance tests, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge notched a multi-core of 15,818 and 2,935 for the single-core test. By comparison, it beat the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro (14,357 and 3,154, respectively). Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,899 $1,149 @ Best Buy

Save a whopping $750 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 at Best Buy this weekend. In our HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) hands-on review, we were blown away by its impressive battery life and gorgeous OLED display. We gave its smaller sibling, the HP Spectre x360 14 our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 2TB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home.

LG Gram 17: $2,099 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $900 on the LG Gram 17 at Best Buy this week. It's a solid laptop for students and remote workers who want a laptop for day-to-day multitasking. Our LG Gram 17 2023 review unit was equipped with a discrete GPU, but it otherwise featured the same specs as this discounted configuration — and we loved it. It earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review for its excellent battery life, lightweight design despite its 17-inch screen, and stellar surround-sound audio. Features: 17-inch (2560- x 1600), 350-nit display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Dolby Atmos speakers, Windows 11 Home

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Best Buy $1,199 w/ Plus

Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. My Best Buy Plus Members can take an extra $100 off at checkout. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display, and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hours in real-world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID. Apple Pay

Apple Pad Pro 13 M4 (512GB): $1,499 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $100 off the 512GB 13-inch iPad Pro M4 OLED tablet for a limited time. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 at checkout. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage

Apple iPad Pro M2 12.9 (2TB, Wi-Fi/LTE): $2,399 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes a staggering $1,000 off the 2TB model Apple M2 iPad Pro with LTE support. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 2TB of massive storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: $1,119 $969 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the 512GB model Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Samsung's most powerful tablet yet. Although we didn't get to test it, we had the privilege of going hands-on with the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. We found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV. Features: 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, 12GB RAM, 512GB, 10,090mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition: $269 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition tablet. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy Tab A9 into a slim, durable puffy cover design. It features parental controls, ships 3 x Crayo Pens, and a fun sticker pack to encourage creativity and joy. Features: Puffy cover, 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) 90Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB), parental controls, 7040mah battery, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wi-Fi 7 Android 13 Price check: Amazon $229

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard: $99 $79 @ Best Buy ($67 w/ Plus)

Best Buy knocks $20 off the excellent Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Keyboard this week. Take an extra $12 off at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. We reviewed it and gave it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its eye-catching design and satisfying typing experience.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $379 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Best Buy

This week's Best Buy's sale takes $20 off this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers through Sept. 7. This multipack of four Apple AirTags gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost. In our Apple AirTag review, we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wideband (UWB) tech, and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

HP Envy 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $129 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the HP Envy 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer at Best Buy. This printer features automatic 2-sided printing and makes it easy to print, scan, and copy for creative projects, photos, and homework. And what's more, it includes 6 months of HP Instant Ink for free with HP+ activation.

Acer 24" 1080p Monitor: $129 $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $55 off the Acer EK220Q monitor for a limited time. This display features an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio to deliver a crisp viewing experience and rapid-fire 5ms response time. HDMI and VGA inputs give you plenty of connectivity options, and AMD FreeSync technology determines your gaming frame rates based on your graphics card (as opposed to the fixed refresh rate of the monitor itself). Acer even keeps ergonomics in mind with a screen that tilts from -5 to 20 degrees. Features: 1920 x 1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Technology, blue light filter, low-dimming technology