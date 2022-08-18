HP printer falls to $99 — includes 6 months of free HP Instant Ink delivery

HP Instant Ink is a convenient, cost effective HP printer ink delivery service. While most subscriptions deliver ink monthly, HP Instant Ink replenishes your supply only when you run low. Depending on how often you use your printer, HP Instant Ink can cost just a few dollars to $10 dollars a month.

Whether you're racking up on back to school supplies or preparing to go off to college, a printer is a must. Right now, you can get the HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One printer for $99 (opens in new tab) at HP. Typically it retails for $124, so that's $25 off and its lowest price ever. Plus, it includes 6 months of HP Instant Ink via HP+.

(opens in new tab) HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One: $124 $99 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One Printer and get free HP Instant Ink (a $5 value). Plus, get 6 months of Instant Ink through HP Plus. This all-in-one printer includes a 35-page auto feeder for fast, hands free tasks. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

HP manufactures many of today's best all-in-one printers and the Deskjet 4155e is more affordable than ever. It features print, copy, scan in color, and wireless printing functions. There's also a 35-page auto feeder for completing fast, hands free tasks.

Although we didn't test this printer, it has an overall rating of 3.6 out of 5-stars at HP. Happy owners say it works well and is easy to set up with the dedicated app. Others point out that it's great for home use and small workspaces.

So if you need a printer for school, work or creative hobbies, the HP Deskjet 4155e is one to consider. And with 6 months of free HP Instant Ink, it's a great value for the price.