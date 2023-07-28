Best Buy back to school sale 2023: Shop member exclusive deals

The Best Buy back to school sale is one event students and teachers will want to take advantage of. The big box retailer offers back to school deals on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, college essentials and more.

From now through Sunday in Best Buy's Member Exclusive Sale, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can shop exclusive member-only deals. While Best Buy currently knocks up to $500 off select Intel laptops, select My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members save up to $700.

Priced at $49 and $179, respectively, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total benefits include exclusive discounts, early access to sales, extended return windows, protection plans, and more.

Looking for a premium tablet? Students, teachers and everyone else can also save up to $650 on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with the right trade in devices. Plus get a free upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 today from Best Buy or directly from Samsung.

Shop the My Best Buy Member Exclusive Sale and our favorite Best Buy back to school deals below.

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — member exclusives

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: $599 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Acer Aspire 3 laptop. My Best Buy Plus or Total member save an extra $70 which drops it to $379. Since the My Best Buy Plus membership costs $50, with exclusive savings like this, it's worth it. The Acer Aspire 3 features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU. 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go: $349 $175 @ Best Buy

Save $175 on the super-portable, 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Go. In our Galaxy Book Go review, we liked it great battery life and solid speakers. This Windows 11 laptop features a sleek, slim and shockproof design and runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. For safekeeping important files it has a 128GB of storage built-in. Samsung rates the Galaxy Book Pro's battery life at 18 hours for all-day use.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $629 $419 @ Best Buy

Save $210 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop. It's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a sub-$500 Windows laptop. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: $799 $599 Best Buy

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop Go 2 with 256GB of storage. The laptop we recommend packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 13: $1,049 $750 @ Best Buy

Save $299 on the HP Envy x360. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs are a speedy PCIe NVMe 512GB SSD and powerful dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060: $1,499 $1,000 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300. We went hands-on with the SpatialLabs Edition Acer Predator Helios and liked its powerful overall performance and bright, vibrant display. The keys on the island-style keyboard are large and nicely spaced. Acer's Pulsar Lighting utility in the Predator Sense app lets you customize your battlestation. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 GPU: $2,199 $1,429 @ Best Buy

Save $700 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review, we praise its sleek design, stunning display, strong CPU performance. Its battery lasted more than 8 hours during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. Besides Nvidia's powerful RTX 3080 GPU, the laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,699 $2,499 @ Best Buy

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Great for gamers and creators alike, it packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700K 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop's 1TB SSD provide ample space for storing games, applications, images, videos and docs. This laptop includes 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass.

HP Thunderbolt 4 Dock: $329 $283 @ Best Buy

Save $47 on the 120W HP Thunderbolt Dock G4. It protects your network and devices from the moment you log in, supports multi-OS compatibility, and supports up to four 4K displays. This docking station is ideal for IT professionals, hybrid workers as it makes home or office device management easy. Price check: $299 at HP

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Preorder: $799 @ Best Buy

Save up to $650 with eligible trade in and get a free memory upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 from Best Buy. The Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , 128GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Preorder now to receive the Galaxy Tab S9 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (valued at $919). Galaxy Tab S9 preorders are expected to arrive by Aug. 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Preorder: $999 @ Best Buy

Save up to $650 with eligible trade in and get a free memory upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from Best Buy. This tablet has a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Over the entry level model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is powered by a bigger 10,090mAH battery. Galaxy Tab S9 preorders are expected to arrive by Aug. 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Pre-order: from $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save up to $650 with eligible trade in and get a free memory upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra totes an 11,200mAH battery, the highest capacity in the series. Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra preorders arrive by Aug. 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. It boasts a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support. You can place your order online and it will be available for pick up at your local Best Buy within an hour.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE support in Best Buy's back to school sale sale. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a 40mm case, auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, and enhanced GPS tracking. And with LTE built-in, you can leave your phone at home,

Galaxy Watch 4: $199 $169 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar. Built for athletics and the outdoors, it features a 1.3-inch display and scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens. Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina. Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep and more.

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $249 @ Bose

Save $50 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life.

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $99 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app. In our Sony WF-C500 review, they earned a 4 out of 5-star rating. We love these earbuds for their dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design. I own these earbuds and although the lack active noise-cancellation, their silicone ear tips' tight seal helps isolate sound.

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $199 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They improve upon the original LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 @ Bose

Save $50 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — SSD storage

WD Easystore External 1TB SSD: $119 $59 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the WD Easystore External 1TB SSD. It features an easy-to-use plug and play design, data transfer rates of up to 400 MB/s via USB 3.0. It's also backward-compatible with USB 2.0, compact, super-portable, and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet. Backed by a Western Digital's 3-year warranty, the WD Easystore works with PC and Mac.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB: $224 $119 @ Best Buy

Save $105 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 (SDSSDE61-2T00-G25) with USB Type-C interface. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for storing large game files, photos and video, it provides high read/write speeds of up to 1,050 and 1,000MB/s, respectively and has 256-bit AES encryption (as per SanDisk). For additional peace of mind, it's backed by SanDisk's 5-year warranty. Grab it now for an all time low price during Best Buy's back to school sale.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD 1TB: $109 $89 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB: $109 $89 @ Amazon

Now $20 off, the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 has never been cheaper. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — Gaming

EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S: $69 $47 @ Best Buy

Save $22 on EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S. In this golf game, you'll compete in the best events during a season-long chase for the FedExCup. Conquer the top Amateur Championships including the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the U.S. Amateur, and other elite international amateur events.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5: $29 $11 @ Best Buy

Save $18 on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for PS5. This game includes Buddy Pass: Invite 2 friends to play with you for FREE for 14 days, 70 guns, 25 gadgets, 18 operators with progression levels, 12 large dynamic maps, 13 mutating enemies, and free post-launch content.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: $29 $19 $16 @ Best Buy

Save $3 ($13 off list) on Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for Nintendo Switch. This massive collection includes 12 Street Fighter titles. The celebration continues in the Museum, where fans and historians alike can follow the timeline of how Street Fighter has evolved over the course of 30 years.

NBA 2K23: $59 $19 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on NBA 2K23. Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential and prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCareer mode. Or, take on NBA or WNBA teams in Play Now mode to experience true-to-life gameplay.

Hot Wheels Unleashed: $29 $19 @ Best Buy

Save $10 on Hot Wheels Unleashed — a must for any Hot Wheels fan. The graphics are breathtaking and the driving mechanics are as wild as they are satisfying. And best of all, there's tons of custom content to dive into when you're looking for something to do.

WD Black P40 2TB Game Drive SSD: $329 $169 @ Best Buy

Save $160 on the Western Digital Black 2TB Game Drive. This high performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds at a rate of up to 2000 MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.

Best Buy Back to school sale 2023 — TVs

Insignia 55" F30 Series 4K Fire LED TV: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV. This best-selling 4K LED TV has a solid rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Great picture quality and sound as well as easy to use built in Fire TV are some of the features owners love about it. All of your favorite steaming apps are preinstalled including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+.

LG C2 48" OLED Evo TV: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the top-rated 48-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.