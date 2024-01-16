How to save over $100 on the Lenovo Legion Go
The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld gaming devices to buy. Since its Oct. 2023 release date, Lenovo Legion Go deals have yet to be seen. However, you can score a killer Lenovo Legion Go discount if you're not opposed to open-box deals.
You can get a good as new open-box Lenovo Legion Go for $594 at Best Buy. That's $105 on the handheld console's normal price of $699 and worth considering if you're looking for a price break. Select Open-Box Excellent under Best Buy's Open-Box options located under the Free Game Pass Ultimate trial included text. As per Best Buy, this Geek Squad-verified handheld console looks brand new and is restored to factory settings. Plus it ships with all original accessories.
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative or don't want to go the open-box route, you can get the Asus ROG Ally for $399 ($200 off). These are two of the best handheld gaming deals you can get.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal
Lenovo Legion Go (Open Box)
Was:
$699
Now: $594 @ Best Buy
Save $105 on a good as new Lenovo Legion Go with this Best Buy open box deal. To get you started, it includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service which affords you access to more than 100 games.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Lenovo $699 | Amazon $699 | Walmart $699
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for an open-box Lenovo Legion Go in excellent condition.
Reviews: Lenovo Legion Go reviews are widely positive across our sister sites. We highly recommend it for its excellent display, great ergonomics and solid Windows experience. Overall, the Legion Go makes for fun handheld gaming and is also great for streaming content. It's the Editor's Choice handheld gaming system.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a means of playing your favorite PC games anywhere. It supports Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and more. The Legion Go is also worth considering if you're looking for a Steam Deck alternative that runs Windows software natively.
Don't buy it if: You have no interest in playing PC games on the small screen of a handheld console or if you want to play PS5 games remotely. For the latter, be on the lookout for the next PS5 Portal restock.
