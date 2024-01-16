How to save over $100 on the Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld gaming devices to buy. Since its Oct. 2023 release date, Lenovo Legion Go deals have yet to be seen. However, you can score a killer Lenovo Legion Go discount if you're not opposed to open-box deals.

You can get a good as new open-box Lenovo Legion Go for $594 at Best Buy. That's $105 on the handheld console's normal price of $699 and worth considering if you're looking for a price break. Select Open-Box Excellent under Best Buy's Open-Box options located under the Free Game Pass Ultimate trial included text. As per Best Buy, this Geek Squad-verified handheld console looks brand new and is restored to factory settings. Plus it ships with all original accessories.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative or don't want to go the open-box route, you can get the Asus ROG Ally for $399 ($200 off). These are two of the best handheld gaming deals you can get.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal