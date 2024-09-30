How to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just a penny — no trade-in required
Released on Sept. 20 of this year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple's most advanced smartphone yet. If you're in the market for a new device, Amazon is basically giving away the iPhone 16 Pro Max for free.
Right now, you can the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just 1 cent from Amazon with activation on Boost Mobile's network. Normally, it costs $1,199.99, so you're virtually getting a free iPhone 16 Pro Max. To get this deal, you must finance the iPhone Pro Max via Boost Mobile and activate it under the carrier's $70.55/month Unlimited wireless plan. This is one of the best iPhone 16 deals you can get if you're looking for a price break on the latest iPhone.
Although we didn't test it, the iPhone 16 Pro Max earned a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars in reviews from our brands. Sister site Tom's Guide gave the iPhone 16 Pro Max their Editor's Choice Award for its large, 6.9-inch display, and Camera Control button.
Apple's most advanced smartphone yet, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features Apple Intelligence and is powered by Apple's latest A18 Pro Chip with 6-core GPU. Enjoy seamless multitasking and AAA gaming on Apple's top-tier flagship phone for less.
Today's best iPhone 16 Pro Max deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Was: $1,199
Now: $0.01 @ Amazon
Overview: Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just 1 cent from Amazon with activation on Boost Mobile's network.
Features: 6.9-inch (2868 x 1320) Super Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple A18 Pro Chip, 6-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 48MP Fusion camera, 5x telephoto camera, 48MP Ultra Wide camera, Apple Intelligence, Facer ID, up to 33 hours of video playback
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the iPhone Pro Max from a wireless carrier.
Price comparison: Amazon $0.01 w/ activation | Apple up to $650 off w/ trade-in | AT&T up to $1,000 off. w/ trade-in | T-Mobile up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in
Reviews consensus: The iPhone 16 Pro Max received high ratings from our brands.
Laptop Mag: TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a premium phone with AI features, an enhanced camera, AAA gaming support, and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic phone for calls, texts, and light web browsing.
