How to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just a penny — no trade-in required

Released on Sept. 20 of this year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple's most advanced smartphone yet. If you're in the market for a new device, Amazon is basically giving away the iPhone 16 Pro Max for free.

Right now, you can the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just 1 cent from Amazon with activation on Boost Mobile's network. Normally, it costs $1,199.99, so you're virtually getting a free iPhone 16 Pro Max. To get this deal, you must finance the iPhone Pro Max via Boost Mobile and activate it under the carrier's $70.55/month Unlimited wireless plan. This is one of the best iPhone 16 deals you can get if you're looking for a price break on the latest iPhone.

Although we didn't test it, the iPhone 16 Pro Max earned a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars in reviews from our brands. Sister site Tom's Guide gave the iPhone 16 Pro Max their Editor's Choice Award for its large, 6.9-inch display, and Camera Control button.

Apple's most advanced smartphone yet, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features Apple Intelligence and is powered by Apple's latest A18 Pro Chip with 6-core GPU. Enjoy seamless multitasking and AAA gaming on Apple's top-tier flagship phone for less.

Today's best iPhone 16 Pro Max deal