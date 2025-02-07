Beats Solo 4 fall to lowest ever price of $99 in time for Valentine's Day

Beats Solo 4 are back on sale for $99 in time for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is next week and Beats headphones make a great gift for your significant other. If you're considering surprising your sweetheart or treating yourself, I have good news. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Beats Solo 4 have never been cheaper.

At the moment, you can score the Beats Solo 4 for just $99 at Amazon. They normally cost $199, so that's $100 off and the biggest discount they've seen yet. As far as headphone deals go, this is one of the best I've seen since the holidays.

The Beats Solo 4 launched in May 2024 and has since earned high praise from industry experts and consumers. Improving upon its predecessor, the Beats Solo 4 features redesigned custom 40mm drivers, Personalized Spatial Audio, and up to 50 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Although they lack active-noise cancellation (ANC) as found in the $350 Beats Studio Pro , they offer 10 more hours of battery life and just about the same features. If you're on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift under $100 or replacing your old headphones, you can't go wrong with the Beats Solo 4.

