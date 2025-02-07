Beats Solo 4 fall to lowest ever price of $99 in time for Valentine's Day
Nab the Beats Solo 4 headphones for just $99 in time for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is next week and Beats headphones make a great gift for your significant other. If you're considering surprising your sweetheart or treating yourself, I have good news. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Beats Solo 4 have never been cheaper.
At the moment, you can score the Beats Solo 4 for just $99 at Amazon. They normally cost $199, so that's $100 off and the biggest discount they've seen yet. As far as headphone deals go, this is one of the best I've seen since the holidays.
The Beats Solo 4 launched in May 2024 and has since earned high praise from industry experts and consumers. Improving upon its predecessor, the Beats Solo 4 features redesigned custom 40mm drivers, Personalized Spatial Audio, and up to 50 hours of battery life on a full charge.
Although they lack active-noise cancellation (ANC) as found in the $350 Beats Studio Pro , they offer 10 more hours of battery life and just about the same features. If you're on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift under $100 or replacing your old headphones, you can't go wrong with the Beats Solo 4.
Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal
Overview
Now $100 off, the Beats Solo 4 are back on sale for an all-time low price. The latest Beats headphones feature redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Release Date: May 2024
Price history: This is the Beats Solo 4's lowest price ever
Price comparison: Best Buy $99 | Target $99
Reviews consensus: Our sister sites agree the Beats Solo 4 are a worthy upgrade over the Beats Solo 3.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★
Buy it if: You want stylish headphones that pack lots of bass and last long in between charges.
Don't buy it if: You want headphones with active noise cancellation. If so, the Beats Studio Pro would be the better choice for you.
