Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend

Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 is here and we're seeing amazing deals across laptops, tech, and accessories like headphones. In particular, Beats headphones and earbuds are seeing several discounts all around Amazon, so we're compiling the 7 best Beats headphone deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Our best deal and easily the steepest sale of the bunch is for the Beats Studio Pro for $179 at Amazon. It's discounted from its original price of $349, which means we're seeing a near 50% discount off of the original price. We gave the Beats Studio Pro a 4.5 out of 5 in our review and claimed it was the best headphones Apple users could buy.

But if you're in the market for buds rather than headphones, you should get Beats Studio Buds for $99 at Amazon. These legendary buds boastBluetoothh connectivity, powerful audio with ANC, and up to 8 hours of battery life. They might be a bit old, but they're a great example of a product that remains timeless due to its high quality.

Here's the slew of deals coming from Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 for Beats headphones:

7 Best Beats headphone deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds are $50 off now and yield an excellent discount for Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Launched in June 2021 and succeeded by the $129 Beats Studio Buds Plus, Beats Studio Buds are still among the best wireless earbuds. Although I usually don't recommend products more than a few years old, the Beats Studio Buds were ahead of their time. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation (ANC), and transparency mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $169 at Amazon Save $40 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro, which is seeing a great discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Launched in 2022, the Best Fit Pro are the best earbuds for workouts and offer a secure fit, long battery life, and durability. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we called them the best wireless earbuds for the money. More importantly, you'll enjoy dynamic sound and effective noise-cancelling. Features: Apple H1 chip, Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, dual microphones, flexible wingtip design, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life, up to 18 hours with the included charging case

Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Amazon This deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale offers a whole $27 discount on the Beats Solo Buds. The most compact earbuds in the Beats family, the Solo Buds, are tiny yet mighty. Engineered with dual-layer drivers and custom microphones, they minimize micro-distortions to deliver high-fidelity sound and excellent call quality. Features: Custom acoustic drivers, custom-designed microphones and noise-learning, dual-layer drivers, one-touch seamless pairing with iOS and Android devices

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $70 off the Beats Solo during its weeklong Big Spring Sale. It's compatible with both Apple and Android devices, and features up to 50 hours of battery life, alongside a 3.5mm audio port and USB Type-C for audio connections. Its ultraplush ear cushions, ergonomic fit, flex grip headband, and dynamic head tracking through Personalized Spatial Audio create an experience simultenously excellent in comfort and sound quality.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon Now, for $160 off, Beats Studio Pro headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives. They offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less money. Our review rated them 4 of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge. Price check: Target $349

Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $129 at Amazon You can save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. Though we didn't get to test them, our sister sites gave them high ratings. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode. Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode