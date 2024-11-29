Laptop Mag's favorite Pixel Buds crash to a measly $49 or Black Friday
Pick up the Pixel Buds A-Series for just $49
It's Black Friday and Google's Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds have never been cheaper.
Act fast to snap up the Pixel Buds A-Series for just $49 on Amazon. That's $50 off their regular retail price of $99, and one of the best Black Friday headphone deals I've seen today.
If it sells out, Walmart offers this same deal.
Although I usually don't recommend products more than two years old, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series is an exception. Released in 2021, Google's 3rd generation earbuds feature 12mm drivers for high-quality audio and adaptive sound which intuitively adjusts volume depending on your surroundings.
Despite their lack of noise cancellation, the Pixel Buds A-Series's ergonomic fit offers a tight seal to block some outside noise.
If you're looking for cheap but good wireless earbuds for your Pixel or Android device, at just $49, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a no-brainer.
Overview
Lowest price! Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.
Features: 12mm custom drivers, beamforming microphones, multiple ear tip sizes
Release date: June 2021
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series.
Price comparison: Walmart $49
Reviews consensus: In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we raved over their comfortable, lightweight design and good audio quality. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're in the Android ecosystem or Pixel owner and don't want to spend a whole lot on Google-branded earbuds.
Don't buy it if: You're in the Apple ecosystem or if active noise cancelling is important to you. AirPods are the best earbuds for Apple users. If you're an Android user, I recommend the Sony WF-C510 for $48 ($12 off)
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.