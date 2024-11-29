Laptop Mag's favorite Pixel Buds crash to a measly $49 or Black Friday

It's Black Friday and Google's Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds have never been cheaper.

Act fast to snap up the Pixel Buds A-Series for just $49 on Amazon. That's $50 off their regular retail price of $99, and one of the best Black Friday headphone deals I've seen today.

If it sells out, Walmart offers this same deal.

Although I usually don't recommend products more than two years old, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series is an exception. Released in 2021, Google's 3rd generation earbuds feature 12mm drivers for high-quality audio and adaptive sound which intuitively adjusts volume depending on your surroundings.

Despite their lack of noise cancellation, the Pixel Buds A-Series's ergonomic fit offers a tight seal to block some outside noise.

If you're looking for cheap but good wireless earbuds for your Pixel or Android device, at just $49, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a no-brainer.