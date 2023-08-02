Google's LTE Pixel Watch just dropped $62 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch is seeing a sweet discount this back to school season. Currently, the Google Pixel Watch LTE is on sale for $337 at Amazon. It typically fetches $400, so that's $62 off and $27 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Google Watch deals we've seen this year.

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399 $337 @ Amazon

Save $62 on the Google Pixel Watch with LTE support — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. This watch includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Google's Pixel Watch is the smartwatch to buy if you're in the Android ecosystem. It's a great companion gadget for the Pixel 7 or any other Android-powered phone. It features Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health and wellness.

With the Pixel Watch, you can easily access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. When you're not near your phone, call on Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done.

Design-wise the Pixel Watch is engineered for all-day wearing comfort. Its sleek, circular, domed design gives off a clean, minimalist look. If you want to stand out from the crowd, there are 20 interchangeable band options to choose from. That way, you can match your outfit of the day and express your unique style.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch to complement your Android phone, the Google Pixel Watch is a wise choice. Especially at this tempting price.