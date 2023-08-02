Google's LTE Pixel Watch just dropped $62 at Amazon

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $62 on the Google Pixel Watch to complement your phone

Pixel Watch LTE on wrist
(Image credit: Google, Laptop Mag)

The Google Pixel Watch is seeing a sweet discount this back to school season. Currently, the Google Pixel Watch LTE is on sale for $337 at Amazon. It typically  fetches $400, so that's $62 off and $27 cheaper than Best Buy's current price

Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Google Watch deals we've seen this year. 

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399 $337 @ Amazon
Save $62 on the Google Pixel Watch with LTE support — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. This watch includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium. 

View Deal

Google's Pixel Watch is the smartwatch to buy if you're in the Android ecosystem. It's a great companion gadget for the Pixel 7 or any other Android-powered phone. It features Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health and wellness.

With the Pixel Watch, you can easily access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. When you're not near your phone, call on Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done.

Design-wise the Pixel Watch is engineered for all-day wearing comfort. Its sleek, circular, domed design gives off a clean, minimalist look. If you want to stand out from the crowd, there are 20 interchangeable band options to choose from. That way, you can match your outfit of the day and express your unique style.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch to complement your Android phone, the Google Pixel Watch is a wise choice. Especially at this tempting price.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  