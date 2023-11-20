Get Animal Crossing: New Horizons for free with this Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday bundle
A popular Switch game is free with this Black Friday bundle
The Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic handheld console, and it's the perfect gift for someone special around the holidays—or for yourself. This lightweight handheld rarely goes on sale, so this bundle launching ahead of Black Friday that includes a free game valued at $60 is an awesome deal.
When you purchase the Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition Switch Lite from Walmart for $199, you'll receive a free full-game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, regularly priced at $60. Or, if you'd rather have a pink Switch Lite, check out the Isabelle's Aloha Edition Switch Lite at Target for $199.99, which also includes a free download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Be sure to check out the other Switch deals for Black Friday we've found, as well as the best gaming deals if you're into other consoles too.
Snag a free game with this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
Was:
$260
Now: $199 Walmart
Overview: Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) for $199.99, and receive a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons—a $60 value—for free.
Features: Compact and lightweight handheld design with an Animal Crossing theme, 32GB of local storage, microSD card slot to add extra storage, 60 frames per second, 1.02 GHz processor speed, tons of Nintendo Switch exclusive games to play
Release date: Nov. 2023
Price check: $199 @ Target (Isabelle's Aloha Edition)
Price history: This is a new Switch Lite bundle available at Walmart as of this month, so $199 is the price it launched at and currently the lowest the bundle has ever been.
Reviews: Although Dell XPS 13 9315 got mixed reviews, it has an average rating of 4-stars across our brands. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.
Tech Radar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy if: You don't own a Switch and you know Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a must-play game for you. This Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition Switch Lite is probably limited, just like other themed special editions, so if you're interested in it, get it while you can.
Don't buy if: You're not a huge fan of Animal Crossing, or you think you might prefer the updated Nintendo Switch OLED instead.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Most Popular
By Rael Hornby