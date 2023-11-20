Get Animal Crossing: New Horizons for free with this Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle

Was: $260

Now: $199 Walmart

Overview: Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) for $199.99, and receive a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons—a $60 value—for free.

Features: Compact and lightweight handheld design with an Animal Crossing theme, 32GB of local storage, microSD card slot to add extra storage, 60 frames per second, 1.02 GHz processor speed, tons of Nintendo Switch exclusive games to play

Release date: Nov. 2023

Price check: $199 @ Target (Isabelle's Aloha Edition)

Price history: This is a new Switch Lite bundle available at Walmart as of this month, so $199 is the price it launched at and currently the lowest the bundle has ever been.

Buy if: You don't own a Switch and you know Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a must-play game for you. This Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition Switch Lite is probably limited, just like other themed special editions, so if you're interested in it, get it while you can.

Don't buy if: You're not a huge fan of Animal Crossing, or you think you might prefer the updated Nintendo Switch OLED instead.