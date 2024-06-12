Score! The Asus ROG Ally is $100 off right now at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is one of our favorite handheld gaming devices and is popular for traveling gamers. You can now get the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) for $549 at Best Buy. It typically costs $649, so you're saving $100 with this deal and getting the ROG Ally for its lowest price yet.

This is one of the best gaming deals you can get ahead of Prime Day if you need a portable gaming console for your daily commute, long flights, or road trips.

Our Asus ROG Ally review gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its smooth gaming performance and bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen. Our lab ran synthetic overall performance tests since the Ally is a pocket Windows 11-powered computer. On Geekbench 5.5, it notched a score of 10,614, which matches the entry-level gaming average.

Now, for $100 off, the Asus ROG Ally is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a portable gaming device. Alternatively, you can get the Asus ROG Ally with (Ryzen Z1) for $399 ($100 off).

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal