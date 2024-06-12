Score! The Asus ROG Ally is $100 off right now at Best Buy
Save $100 on the excellent Asus ROG Ally and snag it for its lowest price yet.
The Asus ROG Ally is one of our favorite handheld gaming devices and is popular for traveling gamers. You can now get the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) for $549 at Best Buy. It typically costs $649, so you're saving $100 with this deal and getting the ROG Ally for its lowest price yet.
This is one of the best gaming deals you can get ahead of Prime Day if you need a portable gaming console for your daily commute, long flights, or road trips.
Our Asus ROG Ally review gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its smooth gaming performance and bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen. Our lab ran synthetic overall performance tests since the Ally is a pocket Windows 11-powered computer. On Geekbench 5.5, it notched a score of 10,614, which matches the entry-level gaming average.
Now, for $100 off, the Asus ROG Ally is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a portable gaming device. Alternatively, you can get the Asus ROG Ally with (Ryzen Z1) for $399 ($100 off).
If you want something else, browse our best handheld gaming device deals for more options.
Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Extreme
Was: $649
Now: $549 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld. Plus, get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.
Features: 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB of storage, Dolby Atmos support, 1 x USB-C port, Windows 11
Release Date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the gaming handheld since its release.
Price check: Asus $699
Cheaper alternative: Asus ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 for $399 ($100 off)
Reviews consensus: In our Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen, and lightweight, comfortable design. The Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a handheld device to play PC games on the go.
Don't buy it if: You prefer big-screen gaming on a laptop, desktop PC, or gaming console.
