Excited for the Nintendo Switch 2? Score over 40% off on top Switch controllers this weekend!

On Thursday, Nintendo finally announced the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2! I can't wait to get my hands on one, but there's still a while left to wait. Nintendo hasn't announced an official release date yet, but we do know the Switch 2 will arrive sometime this year, most likely the spring.

So, whether you're upgrading your current Switch setup to ride out the wait or just looking for some new gear to scratch the Nintendo Switch 2 itch, I found a handful of great deals on Switch controllers on Amazon that might do the trick.

While we don't know for sure yet if all of these will be compatible with the Switch 2, it's certainly possible since most simply connect via Bluetooth. You can also use most of these controllers with other devices like your PC, phone, or tablet.

For example, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless is one of the best Switch controllers and just a great all-around game controller. Right now it's down to just $35 on Amazon! I've personally used one of these controllers for PC and Switch for years and love it — the buttons are just the right amount of clicky, performance is consistent, and the shape and size are perfect for me.

If the PowerA Enhanced isn't to your liking, there are other great deals on Switch controllers you can snag this weekend.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch controller deals at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller: was $59 now $35 at Amazon Save 41% on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch When it comes to Nintendo Switch controllers, it's hard to beat PowerA. This controller is a great balance of price and performance, especially at just $35. I've personally used a PowerA Enhanced controller for years and it remains one of my favorites thanks to its snappy buttons and comfortable grip. This is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and even works with PC via Bluetooth.

PDP Afterglow Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Score $10 off on the PDP Afterglow Wireless Switch controller! Looking to add some RGB to your Switch setup? Check out the PDP Afterglow Wireless. It features a clear plastic shell for a cool crystalline RGB effect. Plus, you can see the innards of the controller, which 90s kids will probably appreciate. It boasts up to 40 hours of battery life per charge and includes an LED battery life indicator for added convenience.

PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Make those Joy-Cons more ergonomic for less than $10! If you don't have a comfort grip for your joy cons yet, it's a must-have accessory. This comfort grip from PowerA allows you to use your pair of Joy-Cons like a normal game controller. If you don't want to shell out $30+ for a pro controller or simply like the feel of your joy cons, this is a great budget-friendly alternative. Please note, however, that since this comfort grip will not work with the Switch 2 since it features a new Joy-Con design.

PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller: was $59 now $45 at Amazon Amazon knocks 25% off the PowerA Nano Enhanced wireless Switch controller! If you're a gamer with small hands (or shopping for a junior gamer), finding a comfortable controller can be a serious challenge, speaking from experience. The PowerA Nano is a fantastic option. It has all the features and performance of the standard PowerA Enhanced wireless controller, but in a more compact form factor that's perfect for portability or smaller hands.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock: was $69 now $50 at Amazon Score a feature-packed Switch controller for 27% off with this deal from Amazon! As its name suggests, the 8Bitdo Ultimate is the ultimate Nintendo Switch controller. It features Hall Effect joysticks, custom performance profiles, rear paddle buttons, and a charging dock. Besides the Switch, it's also compatible with Windows, Android, iOS, and Steam Deck, making it a great all-around controller.