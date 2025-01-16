Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons: 3 huge upgrades we expect

After months of major leaks for the Switch 2, Nintendo has officially revealed its next-gen console via a teaser trailer on YouTube.

The video confirmed quite a bit, including an extra USB-C port, a new, mysterious button, and a larger overall design, but arguably star of the show is the updated Joy-Cons, which appear to be getting a major overhaul.

It's worth noting that Nintendo didn't dive into any specifics in the video, so all of this is speculation based on what was shown. That said, based on rumors and our own best guesses, these are three big upgrades we're expecting to see in Nintendo's Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

Seamless magnetic attachment

Although we've heard this feature rumored for months now, it was great to see it officially revealed. Rather than sliding and clicking into place like the first-gen Switch's Joy-Cons, the Switch 2's Joy-Cons will snap into place magnetically.

I'm assuming the magnetic attraction must be fairly strong in order to support the console being held by the Joy-Cons when used in handheld mode, but it'll be interesting to see how well these magnetic Joy-Cons hold up over time. Will they be more fragile or more prone to falling out when bumped?

A handy new mouse feature

Nintendo teased the idea that the upcoming Joy-Cons may operate as a mouse by gliding across the screen with the wrist strap trailing behind like a mouse tail. This potential new feature is further cemeted by Nintendo showing an optical mouse light sensor on the underside of the blue Joy-Con.

If you've ever tried to flip an existing Switch Joy-Con on its side and use it as a mouse, you'll know it doesn't feel that ergonomic. It's not clear yet how Nintendo plans to market this feature (if the Joy-Con actually does double as a mouse), but possibilities include being used for games, web browsing, or more accurate aiming.

Hall effect sticks that could end drift for good

The Switch 2's Joy-Cons may finally make dreaded drift a thing of the past. In the teaser video, the camera zoomed in on one of the joysticks as it was rotating smoothly, calling attention to a potential upgrade: Hall effect joysticks. Adding authority to this possible new feature is the fact that Nintendo patented Hall effect switches a year ago.

Because of how Hall effect switches work, Switch 2 Joy-Cons would be a lot more durable and would avoid the usual wear and tear that currently leads to drift on the original Switch's Joy-Cons.

We'll hear more concrete details on the Switch 2 at the April Nintendo Direct, currently slated for April 2, 2025.