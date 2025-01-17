3 major questions we still have about the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo's two-minute trailer for the Switch 2 was surprisingly packed with juicy info. We saw exactly how much bigger the Switch 2 will be in comparison to the first-gen Switch, multiple upgrades headed to the new Joy-Cons, and footage of at least one game that'll likely launch on the new console.

That said, the teaser trailer didn't reveal everything. Despite huge rumors and leaks surrounding the Switch 2 and this official video from Nintendo, there are still a few things we haven't quite figured out yet.

What does this mystery button do?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first time I heard about this mysterious "C" button was with the Dbrand Switch 2 render leak, when Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz was able to say there was a "C" printed on the button, but not what the button's purpose was.

In Nintendo's teaser video for the Switch 2, this button that supposedly had a "C" printed on it was completely blank. Considering the button is heavily rumored to be codenamed "Campus" and bring improved chat functionality to the console, we're not sure what to take away from this.

It's possible Nintendo could be disguising the printed "C" in this first look trailer, holding something back for the console's larger April 2 debut. Or maybe, the button isn't actually for chat functionality.

Whatever the case, we can't wait to find out in a few months.

What kind of power is the Switch 2 packing?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We know what the Switch 2 will look like now, but what's going on inside? What kind of specs can we expect inside the console, and how much more powerful will it be than the original Switch? What will the battery life be like? How will it compare to stronger consoles from Sony and Microsoft?

These are all questions we likely won't have answers to until April 2, when Nintendo plans to give more details on the Switch 2.

Right now, all we have to go off of are rumors. The Switch 2 will supposedly be powered by a Tegra T239 processor, according to a leak showcasing the Switch 2's motherboard. The most believed rumors also suggest the console could be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but it's all purely speculation right now and it's killing us.

What games is Nintendo readying for launch?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The only game showed off in the Switch 2 teaser trailer is the new Mario Kart. The video showcased a new desert track and potentially 24 cart slots at the beginning of the race. While we're well overdue for Mario Kart 9 and I absolutely will be playing it, it's not exactly a launch title that's high on my list.

YouTuber Nate the Hate recently shared a list of potential titles headed to the Switch 2 past Mario Kart 9, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Assassin's Creed Mirage. I've also heard rumors swirling about a Super Mario Odyssey 2, Metal Gear Solid: Delta, and of course, a new Pokémon title or two.

The Switch 2 rumors on games have been a lot quieter than physical hardware rumors and leaks, and honestly, I hope it stays that way. I'm dying to know what games Nintendo has planned in 2025 for the Switch 2 and speculating is definitely fun, but it'd be nice to be delightfully surprised on April 2 when Nintendo shares more details.