The biggest Nintendo Switch 2 leak so far points to a few key upgrades

News
By
published

A taller, wider Switch 2 with an 8-inch display may be on the way

A Dbrand Nintendo Switch 2 case with a red circle around a new button.
This Laptop Mag photo illustration of the Dbrand Nintendo Switch 2 case has a red circle around a new button, which is one of a few rumored changes coming to the still-unannounced Nintendo Switch 2. (Image credit: Future photo illustration)

In May, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said the long-awaited, highly anticipated next-generation Switch would be announced "within this fiscal year" which means we only have to wait three short months to see if Nintendo delivers on the March 31, 2025 deadline.

Until then, we'll have to make do with any information we can gather from reputable leaks. This week's leak comes from Dbrand, a company known for making skins, cases, and other accessories and stirring up drama among big companies like Sony, Casetify, and Nintendo.

Live on Dbrand's website, one can see a 3D, rotating render of a Switch 2 case with a device mockup inside. The Verge reached out to Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz to see what info the company used to create an accurate Switch 2 case, if any. According to Ijaz, Dbrand has "actual dimensions" with the help of a "3D scan of the real hardware."

With that confirmed, let's dive into what dimension specifics Ijaz knows about the next-gen Switch, which we'll refer to as the Switch 2.

What we know about the upcoming Switch 2

The first major difference between the existing Switch and the upcoming Switch 2 is overall size. The current Switch measures 242 x 102 x 13.9 millimeters, while Ijaz says the new Switch 2 measures 270 x 116 x 14 millimeters. It's basically keeping the same thickness, but getting wider and taller, which will help accommodate its new 8-inch screen.

In even more exciting news, Ijaz believes the Joy-Cons are "magnetically attached" with an "ejection button" found on the back of each Joy-Con near the top. Ijaz adds that the controller portions of Dbrand's new Switch 2 case can detach with the controllers inside.

dbrand switch 2 case closeup

(Image credit: Dbrand)

dbrand switch 2 case closeup of buttons

(Image credit: Dbrand)

dbrand switch 2 case

(Image credit: Dbrand)

Lining up with previously leaked images we've seen of the Switch 2, Dbrand's render confirms the addition of a second, square button below the Home button. Ijaz says there's a "C" printed on this button, but doesn't quite know what its intended purpose is.

Ijaz provided further dimensions on some of the Switch 2's smaller moving parts. He says the joysticks are 6.27 millimeters tall, the D-pad and ABXY buttons stick out by 1.57 millimeters, and the back triggers extend 9.1 millimeters.

The case also accommodates the extra USB-C port Nintendo is likely putting on top of the Switch 2, which will finally allow players to charge the console while playing in tabletop mode.

Ijaz doesn't know the release date or whether Nintendo will use an OLED or LED screen. However, he notes that Dbrand is planning to release its Switch 2 case in late March or early April, which will hopefully coincide with what we've been hearing about the Switch 2's launch date.

Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney
Contributing Writer

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.