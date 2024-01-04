Nintendo Switch 2 might be $400: What it means for you

Gamers have been waiting for a proper refresh of the Nintendo Switch console for years, and the time seems to be inching closer and closer with each day. Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have been absolutely flying lately with possible release dates, console specs, and even price speculation.

With new hardware and our current economic state, a higher price tag for the Switch 2 is to be expected. While the original Switch is priced at $299 and the OLED model sells for $349, its unlikely Nintendo would keep those prices for the next generation Switch model.

(Image credit: Olivier Raymond)

Analysts and leakers agree

As covered by Sammobile, Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto has predicted a $400 price for the Switch 2. Toto also believes that games for the Switch 2 will cost $70, which is about $10 more expensive than games on the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Dr. Toto believes the Switch 2 will be "An iteration rather than a revolution" and will feature only a few additional bells and whistles, but will otherwise remain similar to the current Switch model, including portability. Toto points to the Pokémon franchise as proof, as the main Pokémon games have always been handheld titles.

Outlook

Previous rumors on the Switch 2 price tag came from Discord leaker SoldierDelta, who reported that the Switch 2 would release as a standard model at $449 and a digital-only model for $399.

This would be in-line with other game consoles on the market this gen, but it would be a first for Nintendo to have a digital-only console. The predictions by Dr. Serkan Toto fall within the predictions by SoldierDelta, and both price points seem reasonable considering the current gaming market.

Of course, we need to take much of these rumors with a healthy dose of seasoning. Though it does give us an idea of what we can expect from Nintendo when they officially reveal the Switch 2, which recent reports suggest could be as early as March, 2024.