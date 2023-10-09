Nintendo Switch 2 leak details release date and price

Nintendo might be remaining tight-lipped about the long-rumored Switch 2. Still, the same can’t be said for leakers and tipsters who continue to offer tidbits of information about the upcoming handheld console.

Without so much as a hint of an official statement from Nintendo saying they’re working on the Switch 2, the internet has seen a surge in word on the upcoming console — from what we can expect to play on it, to a recent rumor indicating its release date and price.

Something new to Switch 2 in 2024

As covered by WCCFTech , a leaker by the name of SoldierDelta is responsible for the latter information coming to light. Shared on Discord, SoldierDelta details that the Nintendo Switch 2, codenamed “NG”, could be expected to arrive on Sept. 24, 2024 — though a secondary release placeholder for Nov. 2024 also exists.

Taking a page from the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S playbook, the Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly set to release in two models, a digital-only option for $400, and a cartridge-compatible version for $449. While this is a noticeable bump in price from the Switch’s $299 launch price, it still allows the console to remain competitive with the swarm of new handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Outlook

Can the Switch 2 hold off these portable PC wonder devices and cling to its title of the world’s best handheld? Only time will tell, but what we do know is that Nintendo will also have to keep an eye on both Apple and Samsung — both of which are making a push for console-level titles to appear on their flagship smartphone devices.

Handheld gaming is becoming more popular and powerful than ever, and Nintendo won’t be able to rest on the many, many laurels deservedly earned from the Switch’s success.

With rumors circulating that the next Switch console will be able to run PS4-level titles, Nintendo may already find itself at the back of the pack when it comes to graphics with other devices already bragging about their ray-tracing potential and shockingly powerful portable performance.

Of course, rumors and rumors, and we should take them all with a pinch of salt. But who isn’t excited to see Nintendo’s next hardware offering?