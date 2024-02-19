Nintendo fans dealt devastating Switch 2 blow

News
By Rael Hornby
published

Release window switch-up

Nintendo Switch 2 concept by CURVED/labs on blue and salmon gradient background
(Image credit: CURVED/labs)

The Nintendo Switch 2, long rumored to be announced soon and released later this year, has been in high demand from handheld console fans as they look forward to the next generation of portable gaming.

However, despite the hype and speculation, a recent rumor suggests that developers aiming to target Nintendo's next-gen console have been told to expect a console launch not in 2024 but 2025 instead.

This will be devastating for many, as several prior rumors have set the console up for a late 2024 release, with many fans feeling a hardware upgrade is already long overdue.

Nintendo Switch 2: If not 2024, then when?

So, when can we expect to see the Switch 2 arrive in 2025? Well, according to Brazilian games journalist and owner of one incredible name, Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe (and as reported by Eurogamer), Nintendo is now aiming to release the new Switch 2 during Q1 2025. Something seemingly confirmed when VGC reported that at least two developers are now aiming for a Q1 2025 launch window.

Those hoping this means a January release is on the cards may be further disappointed as according to a Bloomberg report, some publishing executives have been told: "Not to expect the console until March 2025 at the earliest."

On reflection, there are worse delays imaginable, and if nothing else, we are slowly narrowing down the Nintendo Switch 2's eventual release date. However, for those hoping to enjoy a next-gen handheld experience in time for Christmas 2024, it would appear that will no longer be the case.

The new release window of early 2025 may mean that the Switch 2's announcement will be pushed back further, also. Where, instead of the rumored announcement at the next Nintendo Direct event, we could be waiting until October to hear more about the upcoming console — mirroring the release pattern of the original Nintendo Switch.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 408 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
3
Lenovo 2023 Legion 5i Pro 16"...
Amazon
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
8
MSI Katana 15 15.6" FHD 144...
Target
$1,299
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
9
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$1,024.99
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
$2,750.35
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.