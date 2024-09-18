Nintendo Switch 2 images leak, suggesting bigger screen and a mysterious new button

We just got the biggest Nintendo Switch 2 leak yet. Specifications leaked on Reddit Wednesday, alongside plenty of images and 3D renders, potentially revealing what we can expect from the highly anticipated console.

These leaks have been corroborated by an unnamed source who spoke to VGC, claiming "The Reddit images match what the company has told partners to expect from its design."

It's already confirmed that official news of the Switch 2 is coming. According to President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, we will hear something about the Nintendo Switch successor in the current fiscal year, which lasts up until March 2025, according to his post on X.

But it seems that leakers have gotten ahead of the curve and unleashed an absolute treasure trove of images and details for us to tear apart and analyze.

So without further ado, here's a breakdown of everything we learned from these Nintendo Switch 2 leaks.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaked specs

Within the Reddit leak, a specifications list (that is a separate leak from the images) was edited into the post.

This leak, which was translated by MisterSheeple (who wrote the Reddit post), reveals that the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature upgraded RAM, far greater storage, and be far larger than its predecessor.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With an 8-inch screen, it's solidifying Nintendo's desire to go bigger with every iteration. The base Nintendo Switch featured a 6.2-inch screen, while the OLED model jumped to a 7-inch display.

The Reddit leak also claims its size is 270 x 115 x 14 millimeters, which is its full dimensions with Joy-Cons attached. Compared to the original Switch, which measures 239 x 102 x 14 millimeters, it's a considerable size increase.

Even though the Switch OLED features a larger display, the device itself isn't that much bigger, coming in at 242 x 102 x 14 millimeters. Again, this just shows how big the new Switch is going to be comparatively.

Beyond information about its size, leaks suggest that it will feature two 6GB LPDDR45X RAM sticks at 7500MT/s, meaning it will have a total of 12GB of RAM. The original Switch only features 4GB of RAM.

It also has 256GB of storage space at 2,100 megabytes-per-second transfer rate. The original Switch only had 32GB, while the Switch OLED made a meager bump to 64GB.

And finally, we know that the system-of-chip is referred to as GMLX30-R-A1 according to the Reddit leak. Unfortunately, that confirms nothing and doesn't give us much of a clue on what to expect.

A ResetEra post by poptire broke down the meaning of GMLX30-R-A1 and claimed that this is a Nvidia production part number for the T239, which would confirm rumors from years ago that revealed the same exact thing.

Poptire suggests that "GML" is in reference to a Nvidia board codename referred to as "GIMLE." Again, it's not indication of its actual power, but rumors that it would feature a custom GPU based on Nvidia's RTX-30 series are starting to add up.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaked Images

Considering how many renders (alongside a few IRL photos) of the Nintendo Switch 2 leaked online, we cannot help but analyze it to the moon and back. Let's not waste anymore time, here are our observations:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This front view of the Nintendo Switch 2 gives us a general idea of what the console will look like in our hands, but there's an additional button on the right Joy-Con that isn't present in its predecessor.

We have no clue what that button could be, but it might be related to an unannounced feature available exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons feature an entirely different approach to how it attaches to the display itself. Whereas the original Switch has a thin rail protruding out from the sides that allows it to slide into the device, these renders make it seem like users can just attach the controllers by pushing them in.

On the left image above, we can even see mysterious connectors. Considering these Joy-Con images don't feature the flashing player indicator, one of these pins probably relates to that (alongside the SYNC button that currently exists on Switch Joy-Cons).

However, there's also a square opening that could relate to how it locks in. It's possible that when pushing the controllers in, a prong locks the controllers tightly, which is what those holes are for.

Alternatively, a leak from Vandal back in April suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons will attach magnetically. In the image on the left, we can see a metal bit in the bottom of both Joy-Cons. It's entirely possible that's the magnet, and the controllers attach that way.

This is corroborated by the original leak on Reddit, which calls it a "magnetic slide rail." However, this is a little confusing considering the renders make it seem impossible to slide the Joy-Cons into the Switch.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This theory is further proven by looking at the full render of the Nintendo Switch 2. These renders showcase the Switch 2 (above) and original Switch (below) atop one another.

If you look closely, at the top right and bottom right of the Switch 2, the edges are closed off, making it impossible for the Joy-Cons to slide into the display. Compare this to the original Switch in the image, which is open at the top right.

These images also showcase just how enormous the Switch 2 is compared to the original Switch. The leak gave us an exact measurement of the console block itself (206 x 115 x 14 millimeters), which is a lot larger than the original Switch's measurement of 173 x 102 x 14 millimeters.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One thing to note when looking at the back of the Nintendo Switch 2 is that it no longer features its thin kickstand. Instead, there's a pretty sizable border around the bottom half of the back, and we suspect that is the new kickstand.

As someone who has had trouble with the original Switch's kickstand, with it breaking within a year of use and constantly flopping around while I play games, it's good to see the new model boast a massive upgrade. Considering the new Switch is larger, and by extension, probably heavier, it being so wide is beneficial.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This image showcases the method in which users disconnect the Joy-Cons from the display itself. Rather than the tiny button featured on the original Switch, the Switch 2 has a massive one protruding from the side of its bumpers, likely placed that way so it's nearly impossible to accidentally click while gaming.

It might initially look like these are additional buttons for gameplay, but that seems unlikely since there's no other switch to detach the Joy-Cons visible in these renders.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's nothing much to say here that's new, but the obvious inclusion of a card slot (as was present in the original Nintendo Switch) probably means that the console will indeed be backwards compatible, which is something many of us have been hoping for.

There's also an additional port at the top rim next to the 3.5mm audio jack that isn't present on the original Nintendo Switch. This is likely a USB Type-C port.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The leak also included an image of the Switch 2's internals, but there's not much to gleam here. We already know the SOC is referred to as GMLX30-R-A1 in the specs sheet, but as far as what to expect from its power, that's up in the air.

We've learned an absolute ton about the Switch 2 based on these images alone, and we expect it won't be long before Nintendo confirms or denies these leaks when the console is officially announced.