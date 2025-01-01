Latest Switch 2 photo leak reveals RAM and Nvidia chip — here's what to expect inside Nintendo's next-gen console

Leaks are heating up for the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its likely launch in spring 2025. With everything we know right now, it'll be surprising if Nintendo reveals any new details with the Switch 2's official launch announcement.

The most recent leak on Reddit includes close-up photos of the next-gen Switch's motherboard. The Redditor who posted the photos (@MHN1994) commented, "I happened to come across those photos in one of the Facebook groups saying Nintendo Switch 2 Motherboard," and clarified that they weren't the original leaker.

Regardless, most commenters seem to believe the leak is legit. One commenter referenced a photo from a prior leak that matches up with this one, and another noted a clear identifier for the upcoming console: a censored code of GMLX30-R-A1 on an Nvidia chip.

Without further ado, let's look at the alleged leaked Switch 2 motherboard photos.

A look at the Switch 2's motherboard, thanks to a leaker on Reddit

The CPU is often referred to as the brain of a device. In a similar vein, the motherboard can be thought of as the device's backbone, or even nervous system. It's what connects all the components together and allows them to communicate.

While a leak like this might not be as exciting as some gameplay for a Switch 2 launch game for many, it gives us a lot of important info and signals that the launch is imminent.

(Image credit: @MHN1994 on Reddit)

In the leaked photos, you can tell that the chip is made by Nvidia, but it's not officially named as a Tegra 239 SoC, though that's what rumors suggest it is. According to a rumor via Eurogamer, the T239 processor expected for the Switch 2 is based on an "[octa-core] ARM A78C CPU cluster, paired with a custom graphics unit based on Nvidia’s RTX 30-series Ampere architecture."

It's also expected that the Switch 2 will launch with 12GB of RAM, possibly 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a larger 8-inch display, and double USB-C ports for easier, more convenient charging while playing.

(Image credit: @MHN1994 on Reddit)

Regardless of what we already know about the Switch 2, I'm still excited for Nintendo to announce it officially. Nintendo's official announcement should include a couple of launch titles and some actual demos or performance promises.

President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, said in a post on X that the company "will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," which ends March 31, 2025. Until then, read up on all the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors we've gathered to learn everything you can about the upcoming console.