Wow! Alienware 34 curved QD-OLED gaming monitor gets $200 price cut in Dell TechFest sale

Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DW curved QD-OLED gaming monitor
Dell's top-rated top-rated Alienware monitors are on sale during its sitewide Dell TechFest sale. One deal I'm excited about takes hundreds off our new favorite curved QD-OLED gaming display. Currently, the Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is on sale for $899. It usually costs $1,099, so that's $200 in savings and just $24 shy of its all-time low price. This is one of the best gaming monitor discounts I've seen outside of major sales like Black Friday and Prime Day.
With its breathtaking 34-inch Ultra-wide QHD QD-OLED curved panel and crazy-fast 0.1ms response time, the Alienware AW3423DW is one of the best gaming monitors to buy. Especially at this generously discounted price.
Now: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dw/apd/210-bcye/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Dell
Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It's the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and features infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR, and HDR TrueBlack 400 for an unmatched viewing experience,
Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) 1000-nit 1800R curved QD-OLED panel, 175GHz refresh rate, 0.1ms GtG response time, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, AlienFX lighting, 360 degree ventilation, includes VESA adapter Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x audio line-out port, 1 x headphone jack
Release date: March 2022
Price history: This is one of the best prices I've seen for the Alienware AW3423DW.
Price check <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAlienware-AW3423DW-34-18-inch-3440x1440-Curvature%2Fdp%2FB09VQ48X5Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $899
Cheaper alternative: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dwf/apd/210-bfrp/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) for $777 ($122 off)
Reviews: We didn't test this 34-inch model, however, we reviewed the 32-inch Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming monitor and gave it 4 out of 5-stars. Its vivid Quantum Dot OLED display technology and fast response time resulted in a heightened gaming experience. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and deliver realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dw/apd/210-bcye/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">★★★★ (Alienware QD-OLED model AW3225QF)
Buy it if: You're serious about elevating your viewing experience with vibrant colors and true blacks or if HDR gaming is important to you.
Don't buy it if: You want a smaller sized monitor or if it's beyond your budget. Browse our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/best-cheap-gaming-monitor-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">best gaming monitor deals hub for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
