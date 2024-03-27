Wow! Alienware 34 curved QD-OLED gaming monitor gets $200 price cut in Dell TechFest sale

Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Was: $1,099

Now: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dw/apd/210-bcye/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It's the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and features infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR, and HDR TrueBlack 400 for an unmatched viewing experience,

Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) 1000-nit 1800R curved QD-OLED panel, 175GHz refresh rate, 0.1ms GtG response time, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, AlienFX lighting, 360 degree ventilation, includes VESA adapter Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x audio line-out port, 1 x headphone jack

Release date: March 2022

Price history: This is one of the best prices I've seen for the Alienware AW3423DW.

Price check <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAlienware-AW3423DW-34-18-inch-3440x1440-Curvature%2Fdp%2FB09VQ48X5Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $899

Cheaper alternative: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dwf/apd/210-bfrp/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) for $777 ($122 off)

Reviews: We didn't test this 34-inch model, however, we reviewed the 32-inch Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming monitor and gave it 4 out of 5-stars. Its vivid Quantum Dot OLED display technology and fast response time resulted in a heightened gaming experience. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and deliver realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dw/apd/210-bcye/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">★★★★ (Alienware QD-OLED model AW3225QF)

Buy it if: You're serious about elevating your viewing experience with vibrant colors and true blacks or if HDR gaming is important to you.

Don't buy it if: You want a smaller sized monitor or if it's beyond your budget. Browse our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/best-cheap-gaming-monitor-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">best gaming monitor deals hub for more options.