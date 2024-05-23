Take $350 off Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4060 with this exclusive Dell coupon
Sav $350 on the Intel Core Ultra-powered Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060 gaming laptop
Dell's pre-Memorial Day sale slashes hundreds of dollars off select Alienware AI gaming laptops. Even better, you can stack your savings and take an extra $150 off with Dell coupon code, ULTRA150".
For example, drop the price of the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4060 to $1,249 when you apple coupon, "ULTRA150" at checkout. Formerly $1,599, that's $350 in savings and the lowest price ever for this Intel Ultra 7 Alienware laptop. I track gaming laptop deals all year round and this is one of the best I've seen all season.
If you need a laptop sooner rather than later, it's one of the best early Memorial Day deals you can get now.
Today's best Alienware m16 R2 deal
Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060
Was $1.599
Now $1,249
Overview
Knock $350 off the Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 GPU via coupon, "ULTRA150" at checkout.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this Intel Ultra-charged Alienware m16 R2.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,649
Reviews consensus: Portable powerhouse for gaming and productivity,
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a big-screen laptop with top-shelf gaming performance.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for solely basic tasks or if it's out of budget. See our best laptops and best cheap gaming laptops buying guides for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.