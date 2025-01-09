Lenovo's Legion 5i with RTX 4060 is one of our favorite gaming laptops and it's now $560 off
You can save $560 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 RTX 4060 gaming laptop since RTX 5060 laptops are on the horizon.
Launched in April 2024, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 is one of our favorite gaming laptops and it just got a hefty discount.
Lenovo is celebrating CES 2025 with a sitewide Premium Tech Event which slashes hundreds off its top-rated Legion Series. If you don't intend to buy an RTX 50 laptop due to price, it's a great time to snag an excellent RTX 40 laptop for less.
As part of Lenovo's sale, you can get the Legion 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 for $1,229. Typically priced at $1,790, that's a massive $560 off and one of the best gaming laptop deals available this week.
The RTX 4060 Lenovo Legion 5i on sale has a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
If you don't mind sacrificing storage and display resolution for a bump in graphics, you can get the RTX 4070 Legion 5i with 1440p display for $1,199 ($300 off) at Amazon
In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we praised its excellent all-around performance and nifty 180º fold-flat display. We also liked its premium cooling system and found it runs cooler than rival gaming laptops.
After extensive real-world usage and overall performance tests, we gave the Legion 5i Gen 9 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice gaming laptop.
So if you're serious about taking your PC gaming to new heights, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 is a wise choice. Especially at $560 off its list price.
CES 2025 is here and we're excited about the laptops set to release later this year and the epic deals on previous-gen models.
This limited-time deal knocks $560 off the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9, one of our favorite gaming laptops.
Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD
Cheaper alternative: RTX 4070 Lenovo Legion 5i with 512GB SSD for $1,199 ($300 off)
Release date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price yet for this Legion 5i Gen 9 configuration.
Price comparison: Newegg $1,299
Reviews consensus: In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we rated this laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars for its impressive general performance, powerful RTX 4060 graphics, and satisfyingly clicky keyboard. Although we wish it offered better battery life, the Legion 5i Gen 9 is the Editor's Choice 16-inch gaming laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a gaming laptop that's a capable performer, with a solid design and a sharp display.
Don't Buy it if: You want a laptop for general use and/or day-to-day multitasking. If you don't see yourself gaming or editing videos often, see our best laptops in 2025 buying guide to find something more suitable for your use case.
