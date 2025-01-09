Lenovo's Legion 5i with RTX 4060 is one of our favorite gaming laptops and it's now $560 off

Launched in April 2024, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 is one of our favorite gaming laptops and it just got a hefty discount.

Lenovo is celebrating CES 2025 with a sitewide Premium Tech Event which slashes hundreds off its top-rated Legion Series. If you don't intend to buy an RTX 50 laptop due to price, it's a great time to snag an excellent RTX 40 laptop for less.

As part of Lenovo's sale, you can get the Legion 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 for $1,229. Typically priced at $1,790, that's a massive $560 off and one of the best gaming laptop deals available this week.

The RTX 4060 Lenovo Legion 5i on sale has a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

If you don't mind sacrificing storage and display resolution for a bump in graphics, you can get the RTX 4070 Legion 5i with 1440p display for $1,199 ($300 off) at Amazon

In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review , we praised its excellent all-around performance and nifty 180º fold-flat display. We also liked its premium cooling system and found it runs cooler than rival gaming laptops.

After extensive real-world usage and overall performance tests, we gave the Legion 5i Gen 9 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice gaming laptop.

So if you're serious about taking your PC gaming to new heights, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 is a wise choice. Especially at $560 off its list price.

CES 2025 is here and we're excited about the laptops set to release later this year and the epic deals on previous-gen models.

