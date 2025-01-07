Our favorite cheap premium gaming laptop has a new sibling — is the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i just as good?

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 currently ranks as the best cheap RTX 4080 gaming laptop you can buy, but now its sibling, the Gen 10, is ready for its time in the limelight. Can it keep up with its predecessor’s price point? I’m not sure.

Lenovo’s Legion series has typically offered a quality gaming experience for an affordable price. That’s the key here, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 needs to be affordable. Lenovo tells us the Legion Pro 7i will be available starting March 2025, starting at $2,399.

Don’t go running yet. That’s not a bad price if the Legion Pro 7i starts with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. That would rank it around where its predecessor landed, at under $2,499. But what is the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 offering overall? Here’s what we learned at CES 2025 .

Laptop Mag at CES 2025 This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 Price $2,399 Availability March CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU Up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop / 24 GB GDDR7 RAM Up to 64GB 6400Mhz DDR5 (2 X 32GB) Storage Up to 2 TB (1 TB X 1TB) PCIe SSD (1*Gen 5) Display Up to 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz, OLED Weight Row 7 - Cell 1 Dimensions 14.34 x 10.86 x 0.86~1.04 inches

Best cheap RTX 5080? We’ll see

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Unfortunately, all we know about the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10’s GPU offering is that it goes up to an RTX 5090. There’s nothing about what it starts with, at least not yet. However, there are still quite a few things to be excited about.

As always, I want to gush about the display. With a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz OLED display, it already knocks its predecessor out in the first round. The specs are the same, except for that one thing — OLED. The previous model features an IPS panel. Lenovo rates the OLED version for 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits of brightness, which is around where Gen 9 fell, give or take a few numbers. Regardless of the figures, an OLED panel will provide deeper blacks and bolder colors overall.

Then there’s the 99.99WHr battery. The Gen 9’s battery life was weak, coming in at a measly 4 hours and 29 minutes. Now, its predecessor did offer the same-sized battery, but we’re hoping that the new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU puts in a little more effort with power management.

It’s also nice to see the keyboard rated for 1.6 millimeters of travel. The last thing you want is to have to buy an external keyboard for your gaming laptop because the keys bottom out before you can satisfyingly destroy your enemy in [insert your favorite violent game here].

