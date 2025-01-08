Get $400 off this Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU — a cheaper RTX 5070 alternative
Launched in 2024, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop earned solid review ratings for performance. Packing Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 40 graphics it holds its own against the best laptops for gaming in 2025.
For a limited time, you can get the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499 at Dell. It normally costs $1,899 so that's a staggering $400 in savings.
Browse: Dell's entire sale
I track deals all-year-round and seeing an RTX 4070 Alienware gaming laptop under $1,500 is like finding a rare Pokémon. In terms of new year gaming laptop deals, this is one of the best I've seen so far.
If you're financially stretched, consider the Alienware with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,299 ($300 off).
Although Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards will outfit the next-generation of gaming laptops to release in 2025, RTX 40 rigs still have plenty of life left to give. While gamers wait with bated breath for RTX 5070 laptops, you can score a sweet discount on last year's RTX 4070 machines.
At $400 off, the Alienware m16 R2 is worth considering if you want to level up your gaming experience for less.
Check out Dell's new year deals on gaming laptops and an overview of Alienware m16 R2 below.
Best Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop deal
Save $400 on the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU in this limited time. It's the cheaper altenernative to the newly announced RTX 50-series laptops.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this Intel Ultra-charged Alienware m16 R2.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,649
Reviews consensus: Across our brands, the Alienware m16 R2 is dubbed a portable powerhouse for gaming and productivity.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a big-screen laptop with top-shelf gaming performance.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for solely basic tasks or if it's out of budget. See our best laptops and best cheap gaming laptops buying guides for more options.
More from laptop
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.