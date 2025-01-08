Get $400 off this Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU — a cheaper RTX 5070 alternative

Launched in 2024, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop earned solid review ratings for performance. Packing Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 40 graphics it holds its own against the best laptops for gaming in 2025.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499 at Dell. It normally costs $1,899 so that's a staggering $400 in savings.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

I track deals all-year-round and seeing an RTX 4070 Alienware gaming laptop under $1,500 is like finding a rare Pokémon. In terms of new year gaming laptop deals, this is one of the best I've seen so far.

If you're financially stretched, consider the Alienware with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,299 ($300 off).

Although Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards will outfit the next-generation of gaming laptops to release in 2025, RTX 40 rigs still have plenty of life left to give. While gamers wait with bated breath for RTX 5070 laptops, you can score a sweet discount on last year's RTX 4070 machines.

At $400 off, the Alienware m16 R2 is worth considering if you want to level up your gaming experience for less.

Check out Dell's new year deals on gaming laptops and an overview of Alienware m16 R2 below.

Best Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop deal