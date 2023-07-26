Galaxy Watch 4 Classic dips to $159 — lowest price of the year

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches to buy despite being twice replaced. And now that Galaxy Watch 6 Classic preorders are live starting from $399, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced to move.

Walmart has the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on sale for just $159. It usually costs $349 so that's $190 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch in a while. It's also just $10 shy of its all-time low price and $60 cheaper than Samsung's direct price. By comparison, it's $10 less than Walmart's sale price for the Galaxy Watch 4.

This is one of the best deals you can get this back to school season.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $349 $159 @ Walmart

Save $190 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Walmart. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is powered by an Exynos W920 dual-core processor alongside 1.5GB of RAM with 16GB of storage. Price check: $219 at Samsung Cheaper option: Amazfit Bip 3 Pro for $59

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the best smartwatch for Android users. It's IP68 water resistant and military-grade durable with a 42mm stainless steel case with rotating bezel and always-on AMOLED display. Powering the watch is a 1.18-GHz Exynos W920 dual-core processor alongside 1.5GB of RAM with 16GB of storage.

While we didn't test it, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Walmart. Proud Galaxy Watch 4 owners rave over its great health tracking features, customization features and always-on display that's visible in any lighting. Others like that it lets you see your phone's calls and text messages right on your wrist.

Like its competitors, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, it's one of the best wearables for biking, hiking and camping.

Now just $159, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the cheaper alternative to Samsung's latest flagship watch.