How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Best deals and trade-in offers

You can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for the best deals and trade-in offers on the heels of Wednesday's Galaxy Unpacked. Prices start from $299 for the Galaxy Watch 6 and $329 for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

For a limited time, preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 directly from Samsung and get a free extra fabric watch band (valued at $50). Even better, save up to $250 with eligible device trade in. Or, preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 for just $149 (50% off) when you bundle it with a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder.

As an alternative, you can pick up the stainless steel Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $199 ($130 off) when you preorder it with either of Samsung 5th generation foldable phones. In our Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hands-on review, we praise their stunning design and gorgeous AMOLED display. Both watches are built sturdy and feel lightweight and comfortable on the wrist .

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case in your choice of gold, graphite, black or silver. Choose from a variety of Galaxy watch band options including sport, extreme sport, hybrid leather, and fabric. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a larger 43mm stainless steel case in black or silver color options.

Starting at just under $300, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a worthy option if you're looking for a Pixel Watch or Apple Watch alternative. Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 below to lock in early savings.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

