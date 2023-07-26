How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Save up to $1000

You can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung and select retailers. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at $1,799 to start whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced from $999. For a limited time, get a free storage upgrade and save up to $1000 on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Preorder at Samsung.com and get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB for $1,799 — the same price as the 256GB capacity base model. It normally costs $1919, so that's $120 in savings. Plus, save up to $1,000 when you trade in an eligible phone, tablet or watch (even if the screen is cracked). That would drop its price down to $799 which makes it one of the best phone deals you can get.

The following phones will net you the maximum trade-in value of $1,000: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel Fold.

Similarly, you can preorder the 512GB model Galaxy Z Flip 5 from $999 ($120 off) at Samsung for a free storage upgrade. Plus, save up to $900 with eligible trade in and knock the phone down to just $99.

Samsung is giving the people what they want with the newest additions to its family of devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Introduced four years ago, Samsung Galaxy Z Series foldable phones have set new trends and revolutionized creativity, productivity and lifestyle. Samsung’s cutting edge innovation is inspired by the human experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 for example provides the best hands-free selfie experience, and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the largest cover screen on a Z Flip yet.

Notable camera features include zoom, night capture, and stable video for shake free recording. Meanwhile, built-in AI reduces noise and enhances image and video quality. Great for creators, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 automatically switches to wide-angle when you're capturing images to make sure everyone is in the frame.

Where the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a PC in your pocket. It aims to deliver a powerful connectivity experience and works seamlessly with the ecosystem and other devices. It's the ultimate portable device for productivity, entertainment, health and wellbeing.

Samsung's next-gen phones offer superior battery life and an epic camera experience to match their premium devices. And to help you navigate through an ever changing world, Samsung's latest devices protect your privacy and offer top tier security.

So if you're considering upgrading to foldable, "join the flipside" and preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 today.