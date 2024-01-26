Galaxy Tab S9 hits lowest price ever, save $100 on Samsung's latest tablet
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the best tablets to buy. And for a limited time, this powerful iPad Pro alternative is at a stellar price.
Today, the Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale for $699 at Amazon. It normally costs $799, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount yet. Not only is the Galaxy Tab S9's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best tablet deals you can get.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Was:
$799Now: $699 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader.
Release date: August 2023
Price check: Best Buy $699 | Samsung: $699
Price history: This is the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lowest price yet
Reviews: In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance and quad-speaker array impressive.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a premium all-around tablet for school, work, sketching and everything else. The included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets to buy.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet predominantly for streaming content, browsing the web, and basic tasks. If you're a casual tablet user, this may not be the device for you. Consider the Galaxy Tab A8 for $269 ($60 off) instead.
