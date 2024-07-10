3 early Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Prime Day is less than a week away and in true Amazon style, early discounts are trickling in. If you were hoping for a price break on a Samsung tablet during Prime Day, it's not too soon to save.

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $649 ($150 off) — its lowest price ever. Although I recommend waiting for Prime Day, it's a solid discount if you want to buy a tablet sooner rather than later. Or, add it to your Amazon wish list to shop this Prime Day.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the best premium tablets for school, work, and everything else. In our hands-on review of the 14.6-inch laptop-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV.

By comparison, the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about the Tab S9 Ultra into a smaller package.

Prime Day is July 16-17 and we're expecting to see the best tablet deals of the season during the sale. Don't want to wait? Browse the best early Amazon Prime Day deals for today's top discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $799 $649 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in this unbeatable deal. In our hands-on review of the larger, 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV. Expect the Tab S9 in this deal to be just as impressive. Features: 11-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader, Android 14 Price check: Best Buy $699 | Samsung $699

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $329 $289 @ Amazon

Save $40 — The 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite updates the series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14