Don't wait for Prime Day — the Beats Studio Plus just hit their lowest price of the year

Amazon's Prime Day sale is July 16-17, and that's when we tend to see the lowest prices of the year on select electronics. Although Prime Day is supposed to start next week, early discounts are popping up on Amazon.

One standout deal is the Beats Studio Buds Plus (Black/Gold) for $129 at Amazon. They typically cost $169, so you're saving $40. I track deals throughout the year, and this is the lowest price I've seen for the Beats Studio Buds Plus in this colorway. It's just $10 shy of the Beats Studio Plus (Transparent)'s all-time low price and one of the best early Prime Day headphone deals you can get now.

Although we didn't test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus garnered an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars across our sister site. Featuring powerful, balanced audio and ANC with transparency mode, these earbuds sound as good as they look.

If you want the best AirPods Pro 2 alternatives money can buy, the Beats Studio Buds Plus is the choice.

Best Beats Studio Buds Plus deal