Don't wait for Prime Day — the Beats Studio Plus just hit their lowest price of the year

Amazon's Prime Day sale is July 16-17, and that's when we tend to see the lowest prices of the year on select electronics. Although Prime Day is supposed to start next week, early discounts are popping up on Amazon.
One standout deal is the Beats Studio Buds Plus (Black/Gold) for $129 at Amazon. They typically cost $169, so you're saving $40. I track deals throughout the year, and this is the lowest price I've seen for the Beats Studio Buds Plus in this colorway. It's just $10 shy of the Beats Studio Plus (Transparent)'s all-time low price and one of the best early Prime Day headphone deals you can get now.
Although we didn't test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus garnered an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars across our sister site. Featuring powerful, balanced audio and ANC with transparency mode, these earbuds sound as good as they look.
If you want the best AirPods Pro 2 alternatives money can buy, the Beats Studio Buds Plus is the choice.
Best Beats Studio Buds Plus deal
Beats Studio Buds Plus
Was: $169
Now: $129 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus in this limited-time deal from Amazon.
Key features include Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancellation (ANC), and transparency mode.
Product launched: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Beats Studio Plus in this black/gold colorway and the year's lowest price for the transparent model.
Price comparison: Best Buy $129 | Target $129
Reviews consensus: Though we didn't get to test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earned high ratings from our sister sites. The consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. Despite their compact design, they offer powerful, balanced sound, excellent battery life, and ANC with transparency mode.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want rich, premium sound and ANC for audio applications. Enjoy jamming out to your playlist and making high-quality calls on a battery life of up to 36 hours with the included charging case.
Don't buy it if: You want earbuds for working out. Although the Beats Studio Buds Plus are sweat—and water-resistant, they may not stay put for some people.
