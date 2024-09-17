Buy two Anker charging accessories at Amazon and save an extra 15% in cart

It might not be as flashy as a brand-new iPhone, but making sure your devices have their power supply and protection needs met is important. That’s where Anker comes in with their range of chargers, power banks, and iPhone cases. Even better, there is currently a deal at Amazon where you can buy any two eligible Anker products and get 15% off the total cost. We’ve highlighted our top five choices, but there are loads of eligible Anker products in the deal.

If you’re looking for travel-friendly, foldable chargers then two versions of the Anker Nano Charger are included in the deal. The Anker Nano Charger 30W is ideal for charging your phone on the go, while the Anker Nano Charger 100W packs enough punch to keep your MacBook running.

There is also the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand), which acts as both a stand for your iPhone (including the upcoming iPhone 16) and a charger. This means you can watch movies or streams on your phone while it’s charging, ensuring you never run out of battery during a key moment.

If you’re leaving the comfortable world of wall outlets behind and need some truly portable charging, then there is also the Anker MagGo Power Bank which is down to $69 before you even factor in the extra 15% off.

Wrapping things up, quite literally, are Anker's protective cases for the iPhone 15 range. These magnetic cases come with an included stand so you can prop your device up, and they’re super tough for those times when you drop your phone (hey, it happens to the best of us).

Anker deals at Amazon

Anker Nano Charger 30W: $22 $19 @ Amazon

This foldable, travel-friendly fast charger is perfect companion for your smartphone, whether you’re on the iPhone or Android side of things as it’s compatible with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables.

Anker MagGo Power Bank: $74 $69 @ Amazon

Fast chargers are great, but you don’t always have access to a wall socket, and that’s where Anker’s MagGo comes in. This 10,000mAh power bank has enough juice for 1.8 full charges for an iPhone 15 Pro, despite the small, pocket-friendly frame. It also supports fast charging so your gadgets will be back to full power in no time.

Anker Ultra Magnetic iPhone 15 Pro Case: $29 @ Amazon

Even if we’ve dug up a great deal for you, there’s no getting around that flagship phones are expensive, so it makes sense to protect that investment. This iPhone 15 Pro case uses magnets to grip your phone tightly, while the ergonomic grip helps you hold onto it. And, when the worst happens it offers fall protection to keep your iPhone safe and secure.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand): $35 @ Amazon

Go one step further with this wireless charging stand, which can magnetically up your iPhone, including the upcoming iPhone 16, in place if you want to watch movies or video call a friend. It offers 15W MagSafe fast charging and has full 360-degree rotation too.