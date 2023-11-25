65+ Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend deals available now

Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend deals offer massive savings on our favorite tech. We're in that in-between place where extended Black Friday sales and early Cyber Monday deals collide.

Traditionally, Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop or computer accessories for the cheap. Given that Cyber Monday is just two days after Black Friday, the deals tend to overlap. In some instances, Cyber Monday deals are better than Black Friday, however — it's rare.

For example, PC Richard currently offers the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED Mini-LED 4K TV for $849 ($650 off) — lowest price ever. It's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best post-Black Friday TV deals you can get.

Amazon's Black Friday deals will continue this weekend through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. That said, I don't expect to see existing prices to drop any lower, but only time will tell. As for its competitors, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are holding Cyber Monday sales from Nov. 26-27.

So if you skipped Black Friday, here's your second chance at savings. Shop the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend deals now.

Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend deals

Laptops

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/membership

Save up to $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049| B&H $1,049

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Asus Vivobook 16: $549 $424 @ Amazon

Save $125 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this Black Friday laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16 is a solid buy. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $549

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $439 $399 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is at its best price yet. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage.

HP Laptop 15: $499 $349 @ Target

Save $150 on the HP Laptop 15. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) matte display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. At just under $350, it's a budget-friendly choice if you want a decent laptop for less. Powered by Windows Home is S mode, it's streamlined for fast startups and security.

MSI GF63 Thin RTX 2050: $669 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $220 on the MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop. While it doesn't have a sexy name like the Stealth, Titan or Ghost, it's the price that's the star here. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050: $999 $749 @ Walmart

Save $250 on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This is an ideal laptop for entry-level gamers, pairing a sizable 15.6-inch 144Hz display and RGB keyboard aesthetic with impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i5 performance and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. Not only will you be able to unlock ray-traced graphics and DLSS boosted performance, but you'll be able to do so at a remarkably low price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 4060: $999 $869 @ Walmart

Save $130 on Lenovo's 15.6-inch gaming laptop during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Legion 5 packs some serious potential thanks to its AMD and Nvidia pairing, bring excellent all-around and gaming performance to the table with ease. Armed with an RTX 40-Series GPU you can tackle AAA titles with ease thanks to DLSS 3.0 tech for enhanced visuals and frame rates. All captured on a brilliant WQHD panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Features: 15.6-inch WQHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735H CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,499 @ Dell

Save $500 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Tablets

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 $79 @ Amazon

The All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 just got its first discount, it's now $60 off for Black Friday. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $349 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 10.9-inch 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $349| B&H $399

Apple iPad 9: $329 $229 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): $649 $539 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the 256GB iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad Pro 11 M2 (128GB): $799 $699 @ Best Buy

The iPad Pro is $100 off for My Best Buy Plus members. This pro tier Apple tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: Amazon $783 | B&H $719

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $279 @ Lenovo

Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $199 @ Samsung

Save $130 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is super-portable and versatile .In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics. 128GB of eMMC storage.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

JBL Tune Flex Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Target

Save 50% on JBL Tune Flex HC Earbuds with this Target Black Friday deal. Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel. Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient lets you manage your surroundings. Meanwhile, four microphones ensure crystal clear two-way calls when you're out and about. Price check: Amazon $49

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Price check: Best Buy $379 | Bose $379

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $180 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $169 | B&H $219

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $328

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $199 $128 @ Best Buy

Save $72 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They improve upon the original LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery Price check: Best Buy $199

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $179 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Google Pixel Watch: $279 $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Watch with Google's Black Friday deals. The Pixel Watch is a sleek, stylish, minimalist smartwatch featuring a rich 320 ppi AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Onboard sensors offer a compass and altimeter for expanded GPS navigation, along with blood oxygen and optical heart rate sensors for health tracking. Price check: $199 @ Google | $199 @ Walmart

Monitors

HP M24fe 24" FreeSync Monitor: $179 $109 @ Target

Save $70 on the HP M24fe M-Series monitor with FreeSync. It features a 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing.

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $169 @ Walmart

Save $180 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.