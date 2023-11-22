Don't wait for Black Friday, buy the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $179 now!
Snag the Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low price
The Black Friday Apple Watch SE 2 deal you've been waiting for is here, it's now just $179 at Amazon. Normally, you'd have to spend $249 to have this wearable on your wrist, so that's $70 in savings. This is the Apple Watch SE 2's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals in town.
Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 runs on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your gadgets or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a wise choice.
Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 deal
Apple Watch SE 2
Was: $249
Now: $179 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $70 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE.
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter.
Release date: Sept. 2022
Price check: Best Buy $189 | Walmart $179
Price history: This is the Apple Watch SE 2's lowest price ever.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our brands. Satisfied Amazon customers rate if 4.6 out of 5-stars for like its hands-free functionality and useful Fitness+ app.
Buy it if: You want to upgrade your Apple gear or gifting someone special for the holidays.
Don't buy it if: You're pro athlete or want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
