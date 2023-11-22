Don't wait for Black Friday, buy the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $179 now!

The Black Friday Apple Watch SE 2 deal you've been waiting for is here, it's now just $179 at Amazon. Normally, you'd have to spend $249 to have this wearable on your wrist, so that's $70 in savings. This is the Apple Watch SE 2's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals in town.

Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 runs on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your gadgets or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a wise choice.

Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 deal