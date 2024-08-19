Best Buy's weeklong Tech Fest sale slashes prices on laptops, tablets, phones and more — here are 35 deals I recommend

The Best Buy Tech Fest event is in full swing this week. From now through Aug. 24, today's most coveted tech is heavily discounted.

During the Best Buy Tech Fest, save up to $250 on the MacBook Air M3 starting from $749. Plus, save up to $500 on select Windows laptops including traditional, 2-in-1, and gaming PCs. Plus, save up to $900 on tablets including select iPad, Fire Tablet, Galaxy Tab, and Lenovo Tab models.

Best Buy also offers fantastic deals on unlocked phones, headphones, wearables, game consoles, video games, and accessories. So if you're racking up back-to-school essentials or want to jump on early Labor Day savings, don't miss Best Buy's Tech Fest.

This huge sale arrives just in time for your back-to-school shopping needs. It also gives us an early Labor Day deals sneak peek if you plan on upgrading your gadgets for the fall.

Here are my favorite discounts from the sale.

Best Buy Tech Fest 2024 deals

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $849 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus members save $250 on the latest MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Apple MacBook Air 15 M3: $1,299 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 among Best Buy's Tech Fest deals. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, sleek, lightweight form factor, and impressive 15-hour-long battery life. We gave the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $500 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: $799 $499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Ultra 5 CPU gets a $300 price cut for Best Buy's Tech Fest. In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we called it a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. During real-world tests, it delivered snappy performance, and quality sound, and lasted nearly 16 hours on a full belly. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 Gen 9: $1,049 $679 @ Best Buy

The latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off during Best Buy Tech Fest. Featuring Intel's latest Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and biometrics security, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is ideal for college students and work professionals alike. We reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 (Intel Ultra 5) and gave it 3 out of 5 stars for its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers. It easily juggled day-to-day tasks without slowing down, even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. The laptop in this deal houses a more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, so we expect it to surpass its sibling in multitasking. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

14" HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC is $300 off at Best Buy for a limited time. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $999 @ Best Buy

One of the top Best Buy Tech Fest deals takes $350 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. It's the first in Samsung's CoPilot portfolio to house the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which is the latest silicon-powered CoPilot Plus PCs capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPs). This on-device AI allows for faster response times alongside all the perks of the next generation of Windows laptops, like real-time language translation and transcription. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy

One of the best gaming laptop deals right now knocks $300 off the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. In our Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its sleek compact design, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD storage, customizable RGB backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch Tablet: $329 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $130 on the iPad 9 during Best Buy Tech Fest Week. We reviewed the iPad 9 and praised its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance. Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 w/ Keyboard: $2,279 $2,099 @ Best Buy

Get a FREE Microsoft Surface Pro Keyboard (valued at $180) when you buy the new Microsoft Surface Pro 11. In our Surface Pro 11 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5-stars, deducting points for its shallow keyboard. However, it makes up for its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. The Surface Pro 11 is worth a look if you want a versatile productivity device. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra w/ S-Pen: $1.319 $959 @ Best Buy

Save $360 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra during the Best Buy Tech Fest sale. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Featuring Samsung DeX support, you'll enjoy convenient desktop multitasking with an external PC or TV monitor. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Phones

Google Pixel 9 (Preorder): from $799 @ Best Buy+ free $100 gift card

Get a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card when you preorder the Google Pixel 9 starting from $799 at Best Best Buy. Plus, Stack this bonus offer with up to $849 cash back when you trade in your old phone. It's available in four colorways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. Pixel 9 preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 22, its expected release date. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), Dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens, new 48MP ultrawide lens, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro (Preorder): from $999 @ Best Buy + free $200 gift card

Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro starting from $999 at Best Buy and get a free $200 Best Buy e-gift card. Plus, get up to $1,768 cash back when you trade in your old phone. The Pixel 9 Pro is available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain. Pixel 9 Pro preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 4, its expected release date. Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Preorder): from $1,099 @ Best Buy + free $200 gift card

Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starting from $1,099 at Best Buy and get a free $200 gift card. Plus, get up to a $1,808 rebate when you swap your old device for the new Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain. Preorders ship to arrive by the Pixel 9 Pro XL's Aug. 22 release date. Features: 6.4-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Preorder): from $1,799 @ Best Buy + free $350 gift card

Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starting from $1,799 at Best Buy and get a free $350 Best Buy e-gift card. Plus, get up to a $460 rebate when you take advantage of Best Buy's trade-in offer. Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 4, its expected release date. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED display up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), opens to an 8-inch (2076 x 2152) OLED Super Actua Flex display (LTPO) up to 1600 nits (up to 2700 nits peak) Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage (options up to 512GB, Advanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus | 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens | Super Res Zoom up to 20x10 and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 5x10, 10MP front camera and inner camera, 4,650 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Andro

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, and create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Unlocked): $799 $699 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $100 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 with My Best Buy Plus. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 to drop it to $749. In our hands-on Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we were fond of its larger Flex Window, powerful Snapdragon processor, and new Flex Hinge. Features: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) 120Hz inner display, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) 60Hz outer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP + 12MP rear camera, 10MP front camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — unlocked for activation on your wireless carrier network of choice. Take an extra $50 with My Best Buy Plus at checkout. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery

Motorola razr+ (2024): $999 $899 @ Best Buy ($799 w/ Activation)

Lowest price! One of the top phone deals at Best Buy takes $100 off the 2024 Motorola razr+. Or, save $200 on the Motorola razr+ with activation. From Motorola: Introducing Motorola razr+, powered by moto AI, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Capture next-level photos and videos. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP

Moto G Power (2024): $299 $239 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Motorola Moto G Power. It features a stunning 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and fast charging support. Its massive 5000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM, 125GB of microSD-expandable storage, headphone jack,16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 15

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 9 LTE: $529 $429 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + Cellular in this Best Buy Tech Fest deal. The Apple Watch Series 9 packs a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 from an all-new S9 chip to a brighter 2000-nit display and a new double tap gesture. Key features: LTE support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $339 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Tech Fest takes $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, we called it fantastic. We loved its gorgeous AMOLED display, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. If you're in the Android ecosystem and want to complement your phone with a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is worth considering. Features: Fitness tracking, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $249 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $100 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch. Price check: Amazon $249

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $179 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! One of the best Pixel Watch deals takes $110 off the 1st generation Google Pixel Watch. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Price check: Amazon $179

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $349 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are among the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are praised by sister site Tom's Guide for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $299 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we praise their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality. Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1 control 8 microphones deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation. We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: Sony V1 processor, HD noise-cancelling processor QN1, Google Assistant, Alexa hands-free assistant support, up to 30 hours of battery life

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $139 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight and deliver great audio performance and powerful active noise cancelling (AMC). The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio processor, stellar audio performance, ANC, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, 6 hour + battery life

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbuds: $229 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. In our hands-on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. As our reviewer says, "Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game-changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio." Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings Price check: Amazon $149

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 $449 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

The Best Buy Tech Fest knocks $51 off the excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X with My Best Buy Plus. It's the world's most powerful gaming console and features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops), supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof. Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD

WD Black P40 2TB Game Drive SSD: $329 $219 @ Best Buy

Save $110 on the Western Digital Black 2TB Game Drive. This high-performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds at a rate of up to 2000 MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse: $160 $119 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.

Smart TVs

50" Samsung Neo QLED QN90D (2024): $1,599 $1,299 @ Samsung

This limited-time TV deal from Best Buy takes $202 off the 2024 Samsung 50" Class Neo QLED QN90D 4K TV. From Samsung: This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion, and high contrast. It has a brilliant and smooth picture made possible by ultra-fine lighting and brightness. Catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. Precise lighting from Mini LEDs helps boost brightness so you don't miss a thing. Motion Xcelerator 144Hz lets you play games and content with ultra-smooth motion and virtually no lag or blur. Get uninterrupted action with crisp visuals rendered at top speeds, so you have a seamless, non-stop picture.

TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV (2024): $549 $447 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Amazon 5449